3 Wonderful Flash Modifiers Every Photographer Should Have One

The flash modifier can be intimidating to some photographers. First, there’s the idea of having to work with a flash. Then there’s the idea of shaping the light. Crazy, right? But in all honesty, it’s not. The truth about all this is that it requires you to know and understand your own creative vision. What do you want in the photo? How do you want the final image to look? And most importantly, what can these flash modifiers do for you? We dove into our reviews index to find some of our favorites.

Pro Tips on Using Flash Modifiers for Your Photography

Light from the Roundflash Dish

The best flash modifiers don’t get in the way of you making great images. We’ve tested a lot over the years, and here’s what we’ve found.

Generally speaking when shooting with a speedlight and a flash modifier, you’ll have to either shoot in manual mode or TTL mode with exposure compensation. Consider raising the ISO on your camera.

Get a fast lens. Faster lenses can help you take more advantage of the light a flash can emit.

Some of these flash modifiers are great for the on-the-go type of photographer. One is best for being a bit more stagnant, but still great for travel.

All of these flash modifiers can be used strobist-style. We think you should definitely try them out.

We’re basing this list of great flash modifiers on our own personal experiences. We still, to this day, use these products in some situations.

ExpoImaging Rogue FlashBenders

Standout Features

Rogue Flashbenders let you take the light from your existing flash and bend or shape it pretty much however you’d like to. They’re incredibly versatile and just require your imagination.

In our review, we state:

“The Rogue Flashbenders V3 are very good at what they do. For event photographers, it’s worth the upgrade when your older ones die off or become unusable. If you like this style, go for them. Your best value is going for the Extra Large one and getting a flash with a head that won’t be weighed down by the heavy design.”

Buy Now

Roundflash Beauty Dish

Standout Features

It’s a collapsible beauty dish that can mount onto pretty much any flash you’d like to use. They’re portable and can be thrown into your camera bag. Anytime you want nice light, these can do it easily.

In our review, we state:

“The Roundflash Dish is an affordable alternative to an actual beauty dish that is collapsible, effective, and delivers some of the most punchy and specular light output of any flash modifier that we’ve tested. The image quality that it can deliver is really, really good. In fact, we recommend it for any photographer that wants the effectiveness of a beauty dish, but doesn’t need the actual dish itself for appearances on a photo set.”

Buy Now

Phottix Luna Octa Softbox

Standout Features

The Phottix Luna Octa can be a pretty large flash modifier. But it’s primarily designed to work with your speedlight flash off-camera. And trust us, it does a fantastic job doing just that.

In our review, we state:

“The Phottix Octabank does the job that it is intended to do. And if you’re looking for this particular look, then it will satisfy you to no end. The American Apparel, Terry Richardson, and direct flash look is very highly prized by many folks and editors.”

Buy Now