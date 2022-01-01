Why Canon Photographers Are Going to Love Capture One 22

Our Capture One 22 review was updated recently. One of the biggest new features for Canon photographers is being able to wirelessly tether with their cameras. Previously, you needed to use EOS utility or some other method. But now, the Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R, and others can connect to your WiFi network and they’ll be recognized by Capture One 22. It’s quite an awesome feature even if the delivery takes double the amount of time Capture One says it will wirelessly.

Here’s what we’re saying in our review.

The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R are two cameras we’ve got in-house that can wirelessly tether with Capture One 22. Previously, you needed to use Canon EOS Utility to do this. But now, you don’t need to. Below is the tutorial on how to do it. It’s more or less the same way with the Canon EOS R as it is with the Canon EOS R5.

For the record, I’m in NYC and I have Verizon FiOS with 1GB up and down. My router is right next to my desk. I work on a 2019 iMac that’s fully tricked out. The Canon EOS R is a bit slower, but both the Canon EOS R and Canon EOS R5 do a more than good enough job with wireless transmission to my iMac. The whole process goes even faster if you have a clean catalog. Some folks just shoot using Sessions, but I’m not one of those.

This is a very awesome feature to come to Capture One 22 and with Canon overall. Personally, tethering can be incredibly annoying. There are some nice solutions from folks like Tether Tools, but more often than not, issues arise with the cable coming out or something like that. Doing it wirelessly is liberating. More importantly, not having to buy Canon’s stupid WiFi dongle is even better.

I can see a very particular type of photographer shooting tethered. If you’re in a studio in a full-production environment, you’ve got the budget for a capture specialist, and a client is in the room, then it’s a good idea. They can see the images as they come up on the screen pretty easily. This way they’re also not all up in your personal space chimping the back of the LCD screen. I’ve done shoots like this before, but I’d rather not.

I’ve taken a lot more to shooting, going through the images on the back of the camera, star-rating a photo, and then just working with the starred photos in post-production. It really, truly is a lifesaver and I don’t understand the antiquated thought-process behind just looking at all the images in post-production. With the pandemic’s end being nowhere in sight, I’d much rather spend less time at a computer slaving away. If I can make that process faster in the first place, so be it.

However, with wireless tethering, you’ll prevent it all in the first place. The entire process will be slower at times, but you’re bound to get more keeper shots. So if you’re using the Canon EOS R5 or the Canon EOS R, give wireless tethering in Capture One a shot.