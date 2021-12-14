3 24mm Lenses That Can Shoot Great Portraits (and Candid Photos!)

It’s crazy to think that, years ago, no one would’ve used a 24mm lens for portraiture. But these days, it’s easy to use 24mm lenses for just that. Prime lenses have just gotten so much better. So we dove into our reviews index to look for some of the best 24mm lenses that shoot great portraits. Here’s what we found!

Pro Tips on Using 24mm Lenses for Portraits

Here are some pro tips on how to photograph people using a 24mm lens:

Generally speaking, you’re supposed to keep people towards the center of the frame with a 24mm lens. But recent offerings have become so good, that you can position them a little bit more toward the corners. Still, try to keep a distance. Getting close up with the lens can provide distortion.

Shoot wide open if you want bokeh.

24mm lenses are fantastic for environmental portraits. Use them to show someone in a specific setting or location.

Why go for a prime and not a 24-70mm? Well, the wider aperture and smaller size is just one reason. But there’s also the weight. If you’re the type to be very mobile and on-the-go, you’ll want a 24mm prime lens.

Use face detection when you can with a 24mm lens.

Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master

Tech Specs

In our review, we state:

“Photographers on a bokeh-rich diet will be delighted to learn that the Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master features a circular aperture design consisting of 11 blades, which helps to produce beautifully creamy and circular bokeh, even when the lens is stopped down a few stops.”

Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD

Tech Specs

In our review, we state:

“You better have some Band-Aids in your camera bag because the Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 is sharp! Subjects in focus will appear tack sharp throughout the entire frame, even when shooting wide open. There’s also no significant loss in sharpness as we move from the center of the frame towards the edges and corners.”

Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z

Tech Specs

In our review, we state:

“The Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z is a great lens. Not only can it handle a lot of rain, but it’s got great image quality. We found it to be sharp with excellent colors and bokeh to boot. It’s also lightweight, so you’ll never want to take it off the camera. Where we found it lacking is with just how distorted the images are. This isn’t the end of the world. However, it’s fair to expect more from Nikon at this price point. At $1,000, I expect better performance. But the bigger problem is that the Z series cameras really need to improve. Only then will the Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z be able to provide the performance we’ve known for years from Nikon. Hopefully, they start with the autofocus.”

