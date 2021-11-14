The 4 Best Weather Sealed Compact Cameras We’ve Tested and Loved

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

Most of us have been there! Tons of situations arise that just need a good, weather-sealed, compact camera. Lots of our predecessors used them! 20 years after digital became the mainstay, most cameras are still not fully weather sealed. What’s more, compact cameras have mostly disappeared. But if you really want great weather-sealed compact cameras, look no further. We dove into our reviews index, and we found some of the best just for you.

Pro Tips on Using a Weather Sealed Compact Camera

Here are some pro tips for someone considering a weather-sealed compact camera:

For this list we’re specifically choosing weather sealed compact cameras that have large sensors.

The Fujifilm X100v is one of our absolute favorites. But you have to put a lens filter on the front of the lens to complete the weather sealing.

The Leica options are pricey, but worth single penny. It’s hard to go wrong with them.

Traditionally not a compact camera, the Sony a7c is smaller than some of these cameras in different ways. We recommend pairing it with Sony’s great 35mm f1.8 FE lens.

Always make sure all the ports and doors on a camera are closed when you take them out into inclement weather.

Fujifilm X100V: A Weather Sealed Compact Camera with Gusto

“The Fujifilm X100V takes a major step forward in build quality by including weather sealing in the camera body. The only place where it isn’t sealed is at the lens. So to complete that you need to get the little filter adapter ring, and attach a lens filter. As you can see in these product photos though, it’s more than durable enough to survive this shoot, let alone a rainstorm.”

Leica Q2: Full Frame, Compact

The Leica Q2 is rated to IP52 when it comes to weather sealing. This isn’t as robust as the Olympus OMD EM1X, but it is still very durable. Photographers who take it to shoot in the rain shouldn’t fear as they’ll be able to combine the great quality of the lens with the camera’s durability. Throughout our tests in the rain here in NYC, the Leica Q2 performed very admirably, arguably in a way that I’d say all cameras should perform these days.

Sony a7c: The Best Weather Sealed Compact Camera with Interchangeable Lenses

The Sony a7c has weather sealing throughout the camera. So you can take it out into the rain with little issue. But according to Sony, it’s not as good as the a7r IV and the a9 II. The problems I found are at the mount. Like the older cameras, the sensor is prone to getting dirty.

Leica Q2 Monochrom: Black and White Cult, Unite!

And most importantly, the Leica Q2 Monochrom is a small camera that begs to be taken with you everywhere. You’ve got one lens. One camera. One image choice. And it’s compact. Plus it’s weather sealed and reliable. In the past few years, not many cameras have really gone to this degree of weather sealing and compactness. Fujifilm has it with the X Pro 3, but it’s not as weather sealed. It’s got a Titanium body, and that’s great. One could say the X100V is a close choice, but some folks want full frame. It also doesn’t have near this level of weather sealing. No lens and body combination that Sony currently has on the market can match.

