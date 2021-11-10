Grab the Nikon 40mm f2 with a Z5 for a Solid Kit

If Nikon doesn’t make this an official kit lens, I think they’re making a huge mistake. Check this out. If you really love your Nikon cameras, the Nikon z5 is probably your best bet right now in terms of affordability and capabilities. We reviewed it very positively a while back. There are kit lens options, but they don’t make the most economical sense. Instead, reach for their new 40mm f2 Z. We’re in the process of reviewing it and we got really great results with it so far. Together, they’re available at a seriously good price that’s hard to beat. Plus the 40mm is weather resistant.