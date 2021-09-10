6 Photographers Get Creative with Reflections for Mind-Blowing Results!

Can we reflect for a moment? Don’t worry; it won’t be on our childhood issues. You will be pleased to know we’re going to reflect on reflections. Too deep? Allow me to explain. Over the years, we have sent many images to digital print that focus on reflections. It’s a fun way to be creative. And when well-executed, reflections are a sure-fire way to create images that will glue to the people’s eyes. Take a look.

Tom Hussey Tells a Powerful Story with Reflections

In 2016 we came across a photo series that moved us. Houston-based photographer Tom Hussey told a powerful story, with reflections being the foundation of his photographs. The images contained elderly folks looking at their younger selves in the mirror. The series contained paid actors, but the message of how much we evolve in our lifetime still hits deep. Take a look here.

Slava Semeniuta Finds Reflections on the Ground

Living in a wet, rainy city may seem like bad news. However, from a photography perspective, it’s the perfect place to add some reflections to your photography. Slava Semeniuta pointed his camera to the ground and capitalized on the puddles made from the rain. To add vibrancy to the shot, he lined the puddles with the bright neon lights that illuminated the night. Take a look here.

Andreas Theologitis Add Reflections to Portraits

Andreas Theologitis creates mysterious, sometimes out of focus, portraits that are deep and moody. Through props, poses, and placement, his subjects become character esque, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not. It was a cool feature. And it serves as a form of creative inspiration for anyone struggling with ideas. See it in full here.

Emre Çakmak Tricked Us

When we first saw the work of Emre Çakmak we thought it was a series of double exposures. In fact, they’re street photographs that revolve around reflections. Çakmak uses this technique to build multiple narratives that create a larger story within a single frame. It’s impressive stuff, maybe even more impressive because he made many of the photographs on an iPhone 7! Take a look here.

Juliette Mansour Has Multi-Layered Street Photography

Fans of street photography will be familiar with Juliette Mansour. On what she aims to achieve through using reflections in her work, Mansour told The Phoblographer, “when I compose, I’m waiting for a moment in which all elements converge in a way that adds another layer or special element to the story.” But how does that translate to her photographs? Well, as you will see, Mansour has a set of images that have a classic touch and plenty of points of interest throughout them. Nicely done. Take a look here.

Mike Curry Doesn’t Need Photoshop

Fans of our no Photoshop series will likely remember Mike Curry. The internationally awarded photographer uses his Nikon D500 to create artistic images. He looks for textures, shapes, and colors that pass through water. They don’t stay long, but they’re there for enough time to capture them. The description of the series is why it’s aptly called “Fleeting Reflections.” Excellent work, and you can enjoy it here.

Time to Reflect

The above images will surely serve as a form of inspiration. Now it’s time for you to go out and create new photographs with a reflective theme. If you think you can create a series worthy of our reader’s eyes, use the form above send it in.

