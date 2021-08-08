Don’t Know How to Use a Flash? Point It at a Window

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

If you’re new to photography, we’re pretty sure you might be intimidated by using a flash. And we totally understand why. The idea behind using a flash is that you need to know what light looks like. But the truth is that we never really notice it. It’s always just there. If anything, folks think using an LED is easier. But it doesn’t always give you better photos. Alternatively, with a flash, it’s hard to not get better photos with the little secret we’re about to tell you.

This will sound pretty easy to do, but point the flash at a window during the daytime. Be sure that it’s right up against the window. Then set it to 1/4 power and move around the room. Photograph your subject. This works well with people, food, products, and a whole lot more. I’ve done it for almost the last decade. Set your camera to 1/200th, f2.8, and ISO 200. More or less of the flash’s output will affect the scene as you adjust your aperture and ISO. Don’t touch the shutter speed, though. It will only affect the amount of ambient light in the scene.

Then you can go about moving things around. See how your subjects look on one side of the room. Then the other. Then another.

With light

The big thing that’s happening here is that you see what a flash does. You’re also boosting the natural light coming through the window. If you turn the flash off and shoot the same exposure, you’ll see the flash’s effects become more apparent. Below are a few other things to keep in mind.

Tips on Using a Flash