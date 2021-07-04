There’s a Discount on the Award Winning WANDRD PRVKE Pack

For more posts like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

WANDRD makes some of the best travel bags we’ve used. And even though they’ve updated it, the original PRVKE pack is still really good: we still carry ours around quite a bit. WANDRD makes a 31L and 21L version of the PRVKE pack. And there’s a discount going on right now for the original PRVKE. For what it’s worth, the rolltop design is one of the best things ever. You can stuff so much extra gear, clothing, shoes, toiletries, and more in there. We regularly pack it with lights, shoes, socks, etc. Plus you can put a tripod on the bottom. It’s nice to know that your bag can accommodate whatever adventures you go on. Best of all, it’s TSA approved no matter what. Overall, it’s incredibly comfortable. Go get yours soon!