We Found Good Prices on the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III and More!

The Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III is right now around $1,499 brand new. But you can get it a bit cheaper over on Amazon. Head on over using this link. Then click on New and Used. There you’ll find at least one listing offering it for a more attractive price. But if you don’t need the newest version, the Mk II is available at under $1,000. And there are also a lot of special offers on Olympus cameras and lenses right now you should check out.

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget that Phoblographer Readers get 45% off on Gura Gear camera bags for a limited time until July 1st. Check out the details here.

Chris Gampat

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He also likes pizza.