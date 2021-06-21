There’s a Limited Time Deal on the Sony a7 III Right Now

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

The Sony a7 III is seemingly closing out for sales soon. That means it’s prime time to cash in and get one of the most popular cameras of the past few years. Sony called it the basic camera. And seriously, it’s been highly capable in most situations. Right now, Amazon has it available for $300 off. But if you click on New and Used, you can get even more money off. This deal really won’t last long, so act on it right now. After the jump, you can find a few more great deals we’ve found.

Here are some of our favorite products enjoying savings right now from Sony.