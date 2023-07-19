Get $800 Off the Fujifilm GFX 50S II

When we reviewed it, we rated the Fujifilm GFX 50s II pretty highly. It’s got a discount right now! “The Fujifilm GFX50s II offers beautiful image quality,” we said in our review. “The film simulations and in-camera skin smoothing transfer to the RAW file, significantly reducing editing time. The dynamic range ability makes it difficult to capture an unusable frame.” We continued to say that our only real qualm was the autofocus. Right now, you get $800 off on either the body or the body with a kit lens.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.