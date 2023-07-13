These Sony Lens Discounts End Soon!

Now is one of the best times to go score a new Sony lens! Sony appears to be on a bit of a roll right now trying to clean out inventory and stock. That means you should take advantage as much as you can. There are rebates right now until July 18th for lots of Sony lenses. Want a Sony G Master? Well, this might be the time for you to get one brand new. There’s also a bunch of both full-frame and APS-C lenses available. Take a look at what’s on rebate below.
These deals end July 18th! Check out our Sony FE Lens Guide to see our full list of reviews on these lenses and more.
- Sony 100-400mm G Master: $100 off
- Sony 11mm f1.8: $50 off
- Sony 12-24mm G Master: $100 off
- Sony 15mm f1.4 G: $100 off
- Sony 16-35mm G Master: $200 off
- Sony 16-55mm: $100 off
- Sony 200-600mm G: $100 off
- Sony 20mm f1.8 G: $100 off
- Sony 24-105mm f4: $100 off
- Sony 24-240mm: $100 off
- Sony 24-70mm G Master: $100 off
- Sony 24-70mm f4: $200 off
- Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master: $100 off
- Sony 24mm f2.8: $50 off
- Sony 30mm f3.5: $50 off
- Sony 35mm f1.4 G Master: $100 off
- Sony 35mm f1.8 G: $50 off
- Sony 40mm f2.5: $50 off
- Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master: $100 off
- Sony 50mm f1.8 (APSC): $50 off
- Sony 50mm f2.5: $50 off
- Sony 55mm f1.8: $100 off
- Sony 70-200mm f4 G: $100 off
- Sony 70-200mm G Master V1: $200 off
- Sony 70-300mm G: $100 off
- Sony 70-350mm G: $100 off
- Sony 85mm f1.4 G Master: $100 off
- Sony 85mm f1.8: $50 off
- Sony 90mm f2.8 G: $100 off
- Sony 10-20mm: $100 off
- Sony 16-35mm G: $100 off
- Sony 18-105mm: $100 off
- Sony 28-135mm: $100 off