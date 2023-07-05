Leica 35mm f2 SL Review: Why I didn’t Buy the Leica Q3

When the Leica Q3 was announced, I knew that I would buy it. That is, I knew that I’d buy it until Leica sent us the Leica 35mm f2 SL for review. This isn’t the apochromatic version that’s highly lauded for its unique image quality. Instead, it’s the smaller, lighter variant that in and of itself has a unique look too. And if you already own an SL series camera, this lens could probably give you pause on the Leica Q3 purchase.



To be honest with you, I’m strongly considering buying the Leica 35mm f2 SL lens. That’s because it gives photographers everything that they’ve wanted from Leica for a while now. It combines Leica’s image quality with a small size, great durability, weather resistance, autofocus speed, and a fairly affordable price point for a Leica lens. During my period reviewing this lens, I didn’t ever want to take it off of my camera. It’s fantastic — and overall, it’s so good that I probably wouldn’t want to get the Q3 as an alternative.

Most importantly to me, this isn’t a variant of a Panasonic or a Sigma lens.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

The Leica 35mm f2 SL receives five out of five stars and our Editor’s Choice award. Want one? Check them out on Amazon if you can find them.

Pros

Lightweight

Small

Fast to focus

Weather resistant

Wide open, it has a bit of a similar character to an apochromatic lens

Cons

Kind of pricey; but not really for a Leica lens.

Gear Used

The Leica 35mm f2 SL was used with the Leica SL2s (our own camera) and the Panasonic S5 II (a long-term loaner unit from Panasonic.)

Innovations

The Leica 35mm f2 SL isn’t truly an innovative lens. By all means, there are far more affordable variants of this lens on the market. But none are made to the build quality standards that Leica’s SL cameras command with their IP rating.

Ergonomics

The Leica 35mm f2 SL is very plain as it is. On the outside, you’ll find no controls as far as switches and buttons go. But instead, you’ll find the focusing ring. Otherwise, it’s got a smooth exterior with a 67mm filter thread. Of course, what makes it seem so large is the mammoth lens hood.

I tried putting the lens hood from the 28mm f2 Summicron SL APO on this lens and it wouldn’t stay on.

Build Quality

The Leica 35mm f2 SL is weather resistant — make no mistake about that. This lens is also made very lightweight overall. You truly want to bring it with you all the time. When the lens hood is removed, the overall package becomes much smaller and more manageable to carry around. I suggest using it with something like Tiffen Glimmer Glass.

Ease of Use

The Leica 35mm f2 SL is a very simple lens to use. Mount it on the camera, point, focus, and shoot. That’s all there is to it. If you want a zone focusing scale, it’s easy to do with the camera by setting it to manual focus mode, holding down the shutter button halfway, and focusing the lens. All other controls are overall managed by the camera.

Focusing

The focusing with this lens overall was quite good in both low and good lighting — and with or without the exposure preview settings on. However, like most other camera systems, taking off the exposure preview made the lens focus slightly faster. We tried it on both Panasonic and Leica camera bodies. Overall, the focus performance was comparable.

Image Quality

There’s something about the Leica 35mm f2 SL that really makes me want to purchase it over several other products. A big part of that is the image quality. When shooting wide open with this lens, it has character similar to the apochromatic lenses. But when stopped down, it seems a bit more standard. Overall, the look that it provides is more than good enough for most needs.

Bokeh

The best bokeh from this lens is given when you’re shooting wide open and up close. While it doesn’t pop like the Apochromatic lens, it sure is nice.

Leica 35mm f2 SL Sigma 35mm f2 DG DN Contemporary Leica 35mm f2 SL Apochromatic

Above is a comparison gallery of the three main lenses in question here. We didn’t have any closeups with the Apochromatic, but you can still see that even from this distance that the subject simply pops.

LEica 35mm f2 Summicron-M Apochromatic Leica 35mm f2 SL

The comparison above is also an informal one comparing the M-mount lens to the SL one. As you can see, the SL lens just pops so much more.

Color Rendition

The colors become a lot more muted when you stop the lens down. To get my favorite colors from this lens, I had to use Glimmerglass with the white balance locked to 5500K. Then I got consistent coloring.

Lens Character

Wide open, the Leica 35mm f2 SL delivers really nice colors. Part of this also is because it apparently vignettes wide open, but to an acceptable level. Stop the lens down and all that vignetting goes away.

Sharpness

Wide open, this lens is quite sharp. Even when stopped down just a bit, you’d be amazed at how sharp it can get. Of course, it doesn’t pop like an apochromatic — but that’s for several reasons overall.

Extra Image Samples

From day one, The Phoblographer has been huge on transparency with our audience. Nothing from this review is sponsored. Further, lots of folks will post reviews and show lots of editing in the photos. The problem then becomes that anyone and everyone can do the same thing. They’re not showing what the lens can do. So we have a section in our Extra Image Samples area to show edited and unedited photos. From this, you can make a decision for yourself.

Unedited

Edited

Who Should Buy the Leica 35mm f2 SL?

The Leica 35mm f2 SL is a fantastic lens for those of us who want an affordable Leica lens that we’ll bring on our SL cameras all the time. It’s got weather resistance, good image quality, and small size. What’s not to like?

