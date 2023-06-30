fbpx
News

The OM System OM1 Made it Easier to Correct Distortion

Chris Gampat
No Comments
06/30/2023
2 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer OM System OM1 product images 2.21-125s160 2

The OM System OM1 got a firmware update in May of 2023. As such, we’ve updated our OM System OM1 review to reflect the tests that we’ve done. This camera continues to get better and better. We’re quite happy with everything it can do for photographers that I like to say do more introverted work. While the camera has people detection, it isn’t the fastest. Instead, if you want to get away from everything and go into the great outdoors, this camera does a fantastic job alongside its lenses. Here’s the review update below; but you can also visit our full review to see the changes.

Ease of Use Update June 2023

OM System updated the firmware of the OM1 in May 2023. The new update can be found here, and it does the following:

  • Stability of operation when shooting with Keystone Compensation has been improved.
  • Enhanced stability of AF operation when shooting video.

We don’t test video features as we’re a photography website, but I surely tested out the Keystone compensation tool as I haven’t played with it in a while. It more or less lets you do the same manual keystone and distortion type of stuff that you’d do in post-production. However, here it’s being done digitally. Other brands have things like this — Leica has its own perspective control tool, for example.

After updating the firmware, I didn’t run into any problems around the keystone corrections. However, it’s also a feature that I wouldn’t have thought of either way as it’s not marketed as well as many of the other things that the camera can do.

It’s very nice that the computational photography power of the OM1 is being improved. It makes the already very capable camera even better. What I’d like to see is an option to do automatic Keystone corrections instead of dialing it in myself. Considering all the AI and power that this camera has, I’m sure that it’s possible.

keystone OM SYSTEM om system om1 OM System OM1 review review testing
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
You might also like
P1000_BK_front34r_lo_t
News

The New Nikon P1000 Has a 125x Optical Zoom with a Laughable 1/2.3 inch Sensor for $999.95

9 Mins read
07/10/2018

Today, for some odd reason, the Nikon P1000 point and shoot camera is being announced. Odd, you ask? The fact that it is a point and shoot isn’t such a big issue at all; but the fact that it’s a superzoom camera being marketed as one with a 125x optical zoom is what’s insane. Kudos to Nikon for being able to do something like this; but then you read the fine print (or in this case, print that’s not even in the press release) and see the bait and switch–this Nikkor lens is having its potential wasted by being placed in front of a 1/2.3 inch sensor.

Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Canon EOS R5 product images 1.21-2000s160
News

No, the Canon EOS R5 Isn’t Overheating When Shooting It in Stills Mode

3 Mins read
08/09/2020

We’re clearing up some misinformation we’re seeing in Facebook groups, comments, on Instagram, etc. about the Canon EOS R5. We’ve been seeing a lot of really stupid and wrong comments about the Canon EOS R5 across various platforms. All of it is in regard to overheating. Lots of YouTubers have been discovering the heating issues …