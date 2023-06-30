The OM System OM1 Made it Easier to Correct Distortion

The OM System OM1 got a firmware update in May of 2023. As such, we’ve updated our OM System OM1 review to reflect the tests that we’ve done. This camera continues to get better and better. We’re quite happy with everything it can do for photographers that I like to say do more introverted work. While the camera has people detection, it isn’t the fastest. Instead, if you want to get away from everything and go into the great outdoors, this camera does a fantastic job alongside its lenses. Here’s the review update below; but you can also visit our full review to see the changes.

Ease of Use Update June 2023

OM System updated the firmware of the OM1 in May 2023. The new update can be found here, and it does the following:

Stability of operation when shooting with Keystone Compensation has been improved.

Enhanced stability of AF operation when shooting video.

We don’t test video features as we’re a photography website, but I surely tested out the Keystone compensation tool as I haven’t played with it in a while. It more or less lets you do the same manual keystone and distortion type of stuff that you’d do in post-production. However, here it’s being done digitally. Other brands have things like this — Leica has its own perspective control tool, for example.

After updating the firmware, I didn’t run into any problems around the keystone corrections. However, it’s also a feature that I wouldn’t have thought of either way as it’s not marketed as well as many of the other things that the camera can do.

It’s very nice that the computational photography power of the OM1 is being improved. It makes the already very capable camera even better. What I’d like to see is an option to do automatic Keystone corrections instead of dialing it in myself. Considering all the AI and power that this camera has, I’m sure that it’s possible.