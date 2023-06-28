fbpx
Cheap Photo

The Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L is Great, and Discounted With a Camera!

Chris Gampat
No Comments
06/28/2023
2 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Canon RF 24-105mm f4 L IS USM review product images Canon EOS R

There’s a bunch of Canon lenses that have a discount right now. But perhaps the best is the 24-105mm f4 L IS USM with its exceptional image stabilization. There’s no doubt in our mind that Canon makes some of the best cameras around. Sure, they can be pricey; but they’re worth it for the overall performance. And we’ve reviewed nearly every Canon camera on the market. What’s more, we’ve also reviewed nearly every Canon RF lens on the market too. So if you want to get some new gear, we’ve got all the info and even a good discount! Over at Adorama, you can use the code CAJUNEDEAL after clicking this link. Currently, there are Canon rebates available that last until July 2nd.

These rebates last only until July 2nd! Click any of the links below and add CAJUNEDEAL when you’re checking out to get better savings.

The Canon Deals To Look For

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
You might also like
Canon cameras -EOS R
Cheap Photo

Cheap Photo: Grab the New Mirrorless Canon EOS R for Just $1,979.99 + Huge Savings on Lenses and Presets

5 Mins read
11/15/2018

If you have been waiting for the sales to hit before splashing cash out on some new gear, now is the time to get your wallet out. We have found some truly amazing camera deals including the Canon EOS R that you can grab for just $1979.99 which will save you $319 (Limited Time Deal)! There are also sales on the Nikon Z6 and Z7 where you can save $100 when you buy either camera with the FTZ lens adapter! Looking for some presets? Get over 16,000 Lightroom presets for an incredibly low $39 thanks to a buy one get two free deal! If you’re looking for guides, tutorials and accessories to help you grow as a photographer we have you covered there too.

PhotoWhoa-Christmas-Banner2
Cheap Photo

Cheap Photo: You Can Get 16,000 Lightroom Presets for $29.25!

3 Mins read
12/22/2018

If you have been thinking about stocking up on Lightroom presets, Photoshop overlays, or photography guides and tutorials, this is the deal you have been waiting for. For the next four days (Dec 22nd-Dec 26th) you’ll be able to save an extra 25% on already crazy low prices. The excellent Buy One Get One free Ultimate Boudoir Bundle will have the crazy low price of $21.75!  You’ll be able to get over 16,000 Lightroom presets for just $29.25 with the Buy One Get Two Free Lightroom Presets Bundle. If you prefer Photoshop overlays you can get over 6,000 of them with the Buy One Get Two Free Photoshop Overlays Bundle which will also be just $29.25 when you use the code MERRY25 at checkout.  You can’t afford to miss these photography software deals! Check out more after the break.

photowoah
Cheap Photo

Get an Additional 50% off of These Pro Grade Lightroom Preset Bundles! (Few Hours Left!)

3 Mins read
12/31/2018

Being able to craft a consistent look and feel across all of your images can take a long time in post, but with the use of presets you can not only save many countless hours, you can also elevate your images to a higher level with the single click of your mouse. Right now you can save an additional 50% on Pro Lightroom Preset Bundle which has over 9,000 presets. For the next 24 hours this bundle is just $19.50!! The Lightroom Portrait Series which features over 30 unique brushes is just $9.50, and elegant 5th Avenue Lightroom preset bundle is a steal at $13.50. Head on past the break to find out more about these and other red hot deals!