The Best Panasonic Lenses With Gorgeous Bokeh You’ll Love!

There’s some really good news to know about Panasonic lenses with gorgeous bokeh. First off, the majority of them are insanely affordable. So if you’re just getting started, you can grab a lens and it will probably be the one you stick with for a very long time. Additionally, they’re built well. That’s not all though: the majority of them have 9 or more aperture blades. What’s not to like about that when it comes to smooth bokeh? We’re rounding up a few key gems that we really adore. So check them out below!

Our Favorite: Panasonic 50mm f1.4 Lumix S Pro

Now with all heartfelt honesty, the strongest feature of the Panasonic 50mm f1.4 Lumix S Pro is the image quality. Photojournalists, wedding photographers, landscape photographers, portrait photographers and those who just like pixel peeping will admire what the Panasonic 50mm f1.4 Lumix S Pro can do. This lens is so sharp that it makes the Panasonic S1 seem like it’s a higher megapixel camera. Beyond that it has beautiful bokeh, can focus closely, and has no major problems at all.

Fortunately, there are lots of Panasonic lenses with gorgeous bokeh that can be had. More importantly, they can be had very affordably. With pretty frequent firmware updates to their cameras, they’ve also become incredibly useful. Cameras like the new Panasonic S5 II have phase detection autofocus in continuous autofocus, and so capturing moments is pretty easy. We believe good photos are a balance of four things: subject, moment, gear, and the photographer. And with these lenses, you can be very confident that your gear will be doing exactly what it needs to.

Panasonic 50mm f1.8 Lumix S

The Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S has 9 aperture blades. And of course, that’s more than enough to give it creamy bokeh. Is it the creamiest 50mm? No. I’ve seen creamier for sure. But I think that for a 50mm f1.8, it’s more than usable.

Panasonic 85mm f1.8 Lumix S

The Panasonic 85mm f1.8 has nine aperture blades and a beautiful, creamy bokeh. For what it’s worth, I really like it. I think most photographers will really like it for the price point. Is there better bokeh? Yes, but not for this price point.

Panasonic 24-70mm f2.8 Lumix S PRO

Because the Panasonic 24-70mm f2.8 LUMIX Pro has 11 aperture blades, the bokeh is going to be gorgeous. That’s one of my favorite things about this lens. Portrait photographers and photojournalists who use it will be happy with the bokeh it delivers. They’ll be able to tell stories more effectively if they can get their subjects perfectly in focus.

Panasonic 70-200mm f2.8 Lumix S PRO

Points of light create nice, rounded bokeh balls at the center that, as expected, elongate towards the edges. Telephoto lenses will make the background appear closer. At 200mm, you can make those nice bokeh balls appear larger and much more obvious.

