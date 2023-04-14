fbpx
Photography Culture

Photographer Cham Phan Lost His Vision. But That Didn’t Stop Him

Chris Gampat
No Comments
04/14/2023
3 Mins read
Cham Phan Infrared Photography5

My name is Cham Phan. I got into photography when I took a film photography class in high school in 2006. Have been in love ever since. I lost my vision shooting fashion, and when I recovered, this was the only way I could continue to use a camera safely.I have been shooting for 15 years. In my first ten years, I was focused on fashion photography, but after going blind during a shoot when my blood vessels ruptured due to undiagnosed diabetes, I had to make a change.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been slightly edited for clarity when reading.

I switched to infrared landscapes after hanging up the camera for a couple years. The fact that IR works when the sun is directly overhead was the one key difference in the process that made it so I could safely shoot again. Shooting golden hour is incredibly difficult with how damaged my eyes are.

My identity has changed dramatically during my journey. I used to rely on a team and models, talent, and designers to create an image. In the fashion world, you are expected to move a million miles a minute, and that was not sustainable. Since switching gears to landscape, Photography has become a meditative slow-paced form of therapy. I would lean towards being a creator than a documenter due to the nature of my landscapes being surreal.

I always look for intersections of nature and man-made. My end frame guides every decision. I look for lines that tell a story. I like to frame my subjects almost uncomfortably and always shot as low as possible for a larger feel. The most peaceful aspect of the process is lining up the frame then waiting for the clouds to land exactly where they need to be. It’s a waiting game and requires patience and focus. If I can shoot next to a body of water, even better.

It’s therapy for me. Photography is my way to get in touch with nature and exist outside of time in a tranquil state.

Since my photos are all digital, I do false color processing to push the colors to fit the mood that I am in. This is my set of photos from my recent trip to Cozumel. I hope to do more shoots for Tourism boards and hotel/resort groups.

Annie Leibovitz was one of my biggest influences. Listening to her talk about her 1 on 1 process to get people to open up for portraits really helped me evolve as a director. Photography allows me to show the world how I would like to see it. 

For Infrared photography, I use a Fujifilm XT3 with 3 lenses: 23mm f2, 50mm f2 and 35mm f1.4
I also shoot with the GFX 100 system using the GF 45mm and GF 63mm.

For my street photography work, I shoot with a Leica M240 and a TTartisans 35mm f1.4. Both natural light and artificial light are used by me, because all light can be beautiful.

Check out more from Cham at his website. Want to be featured too? Here’s how to get on our site.

asian photographer blind photographer Cham Phan infrared infrared photography visually impaired
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
');
You might also like