Some of Our Favorite Cameras Have Bundle Savings!

Leica genuinely makes some of the most durable cameras that we’ve tested! The staff here pretty universally loves Leica cameras! For years, I’ve wanted a digital Leica camera. Then I bought one in 2020, and since then, I haven’t looked back once. Right now, there’s a Leica Bundle program that lets you save up to $1,300 on cameras and lenses. Owning a Leica shouldn’t be seen as some sort of weird flex, but instead as something you do because you care about longevity. These aren’t cameras for gearheads necessarily, but they’re for photographers that want a lasting product. Leica doesn’t say things about their products being weather resistant without giving them an IP Durability rating, for example. More details are below.

The Leica Bundle program ends on April 30th. You can also find some of them even a bit more affordable on Amazon.

