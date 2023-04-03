The Best Zoom Lenses for Fujifilm Have Discounts

If you’re a Fujifilm camera lover, then you’ll get some of the best zoom lenses for the system right here. There are discounts on Tamron lenses again! Tamron lenses are super affordable, well-built, and pack pretty great image quality. While some folks might think that they’re plasticky, they’re not all that way. In fact, they’ve got a metal ring at the mount and are some of the most durable that we’ve tested. Couple this with good autofocus speed and being lightweight for what they are, and there’s a lot to love. Take a look at the list below!

These Tamron deals last until April 30th 2023

Here’s a quote from our Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 lens review:

In 2022, Tamron released the Fujifilm variant of the Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 lens. And so I tested it on the Fujifilm X Pro 3. Traditionally a camera meant for prime lenses, the Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 isn’t all that bad on this camera. Does it feel large? Yes. But it surely makes the X Pro 3 very capable and adds a whole lot of extra value to the camera. I used the lens to photograph the 2022 Pride celebrations, some food, and some moments around the New Roots Community Garden.

This lens along with a bunch of others are currently having instant savings from Tamron. So check them out!

