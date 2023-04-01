Midjourney Announces New Camera That Lets You Make Any Look You Want

There is a brand new camera that’s hitting the market today; and with the right marketing, it could upset the market that Google and Apple have been trying to disrupt for a long time now. Midjourney AI has today announced a brand new camera that can be brought with you anywhere to create AI visuals and apply them to whatever you see in front of you. They’re calling it the camAIra. The company claims that it brings the power of their AI to a retro-inspired camera body so that creators can make AI Visuals to their heart’s content. Effectively, they’re eliminating post-production processes that Adobe brings photographers by putting it all right into the single device.

The new Midjourney camAIra takes inspiration from classical cameras that have inspired logos like those of Instagram and more. But this one specifically looks like a Rollei TLR. In fact, most recently the Rollei brand took to Twitter to announce that they’d be coming back with a full TLR experience. But they were briefly shut down; and the reps let the Phoblographer know in an exclusive interview that in fact, they just needed to keep hushed because Midjourney bought them.

So what should you know about the Midjourney camAIra?

24MP full frame sensor

Bionzicle AI processor

Can apply real time LUTs and emulate the look of various film emulsions

Midjourney camAIra can take your photo and reinterpret it based on various photos within Unsplash’s library. Yuck. See, we told you for years that they were a deplorable company, but ya’ll never listened.

It can do portraits at 24 frames a second and composite the differences to make a face that the creator believes to be the best personal interpretation. It can also do this with stuff like star trails.

AI sky replacement options

AI Body replacement options

Light field lens array built in

$2,499 pricing to start.

The Midjourney camAIra brings with it charging capabilities that we haven’t seen in cameras previously. While it can charge via USB, it also can be charged by simply plugging it in to your creative friends while you’re spending recreational time together. Then it simply sucks the soul out of them forever so that you never lose them again.

Folks, this is all an April Fool’s Joke. Relax. It’s a parody of the current insanity that real life is these days.

Lead image by Thomas Leuthard. Used with Permissions, and the fact that he literally made the photo with AI anyway.