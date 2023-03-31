Subscribers Can Win a Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO in April!

Everyone we’ve talked to about our app is incredibly happy with it. From the beautiful design, minimal notifications, and ease of navigation, there’s a lot to love. But their biggest wins are the banner-ad free Phoblographer and the extra discounts/benefits they get. This month, all our subscribers qualify to win a Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO just by being members! We’re delighted that people are loving the app! We’ve worked very hard to make improvements, and it shows in the reviews you folks have posted. And we’re keeping up with our promise to deliver wonderful benefits. So, why haven’t you downloaded our app or subscribed to our website yet? All the details you need to know are below.

If you’ve purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. Just make sure you renew your subscription when it’s due to be continually entered.

Here are the details you need to know.

The Phoblographer Subscription Membership Perks Include:

10% off Gura Gear products: Ask us for the special code.

products: Ask us for the special code. 30% off Duggal Products: Ask for the special code.

Ask for the special code. 10% off Capture One products : Ask us for the special code.

: Ask us for the special code. 20% off Venus Optics Laowa products : Ask us for the special code. Based on US retail price available in North America only.

: Ask us for the special code. Based on US retail price available in North America only. 15% off Pro Grade Digital products: Inquire with us for the special code.

products: Inquire with us for the special code. 20% off H&Y Filters Products: Contact us for the special promo code.

Contact us for the special promo code. 15% off of Wacom Intuos Pro line of tablets (small, medium, or large): Contact us for the special promo code.

Contact us for the special promo code. Entry into contests where our members can win various prizes. This month we’re giving away a Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo!

where our members can win various prizes. This month we’re giving away a N o banner ads in The Phoblographer’s content when using the app after confirming the subscription.

in The Phoblographer’s content when using the app after confirming the subscription. Membership support inquiries should be sent to admins(at)thephoblographer(dot)com

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get all this done. And we’re working with other vendors to bring our members even more benefits.

How to Sign Up

Here’s the info on how to use our membership benefits. Please review these instructions very carefully to ensure you get entered.

Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android. Then, please review these instructions carefully to ensure you are entered and that all the functions are working.

Make the purchase for the ad-free membership by going into an article and clicking on the prompt.

THE FOLLOWING STEPS ARE VERY IMPORTANT; PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO THEM CLOSELY.

When we prompt you to provide your email address, please do so. IF IT IS NOT IMMEDIATELY WORKING, YOU MIGHT NEED TO CLOSE THE APP, RESTART IT, CLICK ON THE PURCHASE BUTTON, AND THEN HIT “RESTORE PURCHASE.”

When you want to use your member benefits, email admins(at)thephoblographer(dot)com and we’ll take care of you.

We hate banner ads too. We know folks complain about them, but we also need to pay our staff a fair living wage. Beyond that, we’re also one of the few outlets making and publishing original content every single day.

Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads and sweet perks for $24.99/year.

Rules of the Giveaway for Members

Who: This giveaway for our members is available to everyone worldwide that purchases our membership subscription through our app and for website monthly subscribers.

What (Prize): The winner gets a Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo.

When: The giveaway for our members starts APRIL 1ST, 12AM ET, 2023, and ends APRIL 30TH, 11:59PM ET, 2023. The winner will be announced on or before MAY 5TH, 2023.

How: Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads and sweet perks for $24.99/year. Our system will collect your email address as part of the entry. It will be used for reference in our database.

Alternatively, to purchase a desktop/mobile website subscription, please head to our login page from your desktop or mobile phone. Click on subscribe. If you want to be entered into all of our giveaways for our members and receive our benefits, please purchase an annual subscription. If you just want an ad-free experience, please purchase a monthly subscription. But note that you won’t be entered in to receive the benefits if you purchase a monthly subscription.

Our winner will be picked from the collected addresses at random by the Phoblographer’s staff.

Questions? Email us at admins[at]thephoblographer.com.

BY ENTERING THE GIVEAWAY FOR MEMBERS, YOU AGREE TO PROVIDE YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS AND RECEIVE EMAILS PERIODICALLY FROM THE PHOBLOGRAPHER LLC AND ITS PARTNERS. YOU CAN OPT-OUT OF RECEIVING THIS COMMUNICATION AT ANY TIME BY CLICKING THE UNSUBSCRIBE LINK IN THE EMAIL(S).

Eligibility: Giveaway for our members (the “Contest”) is open only to those who purchase our membership within our app. The giveaway is open worldwide, but void where prohibited by law. Employees of The Phoblographer LLC, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in the Contest. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

Agreement to Rules: By participating, you agree to be fully, unconditionally bound by these Rules, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements set forth herein. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of The Phoblographer LLC as final and binding as it relates to the content.

Contest Period: Entries will be accepted online starting time stated above. All online entries must be received by APRIL 30TH, 11:59PM ET, 2023. All times are (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada).

How to Enter: You must purchase the subscription in our app for iOS, Android, or iPad and enter your email address. The entry must fulfill all contest requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are not complete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of The Phoblographer LLC. You may enter only once and you must fill in the information requested. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple e-mail addresses, identities or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of The Phoblographer LLC. One (1) potential Winner will be determined from among all eligible entries received by a panel of qualified judges.

Alternatively, to purchase a desktop/mobile website subscription, please head to our login page from your desktop or mobile phone. Click on subscribe. If you want to be entered into all of our giveaways for our members and receive our benefits, please purchase an annual subscription. If you just want an ad-free experience, please purchase a monthly subscription. But note that you won’t be entered in to receive the benefits if you purchase a monthly subscription.

Mail-In Alternate Method: Any entrant may send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: The Phoblographer LLC 6803 41st Ave 3C Woodside, NY 11377, to be entered into the Sweepstakes. Limit: One (1) request per envelope; one (1) Submission per request. All mail-in requests must be handwritten and must be postmarked and received prior to the close of the Sweepstakes Period referenced in the Sweepstakes communication. All requests become the exclusive property of The Phoblographer, and none will be acknowledged or returned except as provided herein. Proof of sending a request will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by The Phoblographer. The Phoblographer is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, invalid, unintelligible, illegible, misdirected or postage-due requests or Submissions, all of which will be disqualified.

Prizes: The winner gets a Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo. You are not guaranteed to win a prize and your chance of winning is dependent on the total number of eligible entries received. Actual/appraised value may differ at time of prize award. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the Sponsor. No cash or other prize substitution permitted except at Sponsor’s discretion. The prize is nontransferable. Any and all prize related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by winners is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for The Phoblographer LLC, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies to use winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner selection and notification: The Winner will be selected on or before APRIL 30TH, 2023. Winner will be notified via e-mail to the e-mail address they entered the Contest with within five (5) days following the winner selection. The Phoblographer LLC shall have no liability for a winner’s failure to receive notices due to winners’ spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for winners’ provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If the selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 15 days from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and releases as required, prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected. The receipt by winner of the prize offered in this Contest is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal and state laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY WINNER WILL RESULT IN SUCH WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE CONTEST AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

Rights: THE PHOBLOGRAPHER LLC WILL NOT USE YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS IN ANY PUBLIC WAY AND ONLY FOR RECORD GATHERING AND INFORMATION DISPERSAL.

Terms: The Phoblographer LLC reserves the right, in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest should (in its sole discretion) a virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the Contest. In such case, The Phoblographer LLC may select the recipients from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by The Phoblographer LLC. The Phoblographer LLC Co reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or website or violates these Terms & Conditions.

The Phoblographer LLC has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Contest, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to; multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same device in excess of that allowed by Contest rules; or the use of bots, macros or scripts or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, The Phoblographer LLC reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

By entering the Contest you agree to provide your email address and receive promotional and educational emails periodically from The Phoblographer LLC and partners. You can opt-out of receiving this communication at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the promotional and educational emails.

Limitation of Liability: By entering you agree to release and hold harmless The Phoblographer LLC and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

Disputes: THIS CONTEST IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF United States AND New York, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Contest, participant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in New York having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Contest), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Winner List: For the name of the winner, please contact us at editors[at]thephoblographer.com and in the body of the email type ‘Please e-mail me the winner’ list for the Phoblographer’s Membership Perks Contest.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Apple or Google. You understand that you are providing your information to the owner of this Contest and not to Facebook or Instagram.