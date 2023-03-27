fbpx
Our Guide to Sony 50mm Lenses Has Been Updated

Chris Gampat
03/27/2023
Sony has seven different 50mm lenses. Some of us might say that it’s too much. But that’s not really the case. Years ago, back in the analog film days, companies did similar things by offering a myriad of 50mm lens variants. Consumers then chose the ones they wanted to go with. So with a bountiful harvest of choices, which Sony lens do you go for? Well, we revamped our Guide to Sony 50mm lenses, and you can take a look at it here. Below, we’re going to take about the changes we made.

What We Did to the Guide to Sony 50mm Lenses

Our previous iteration of the guide to Sony 50mm lenses included lenses from different brands. Before I continue, I should state a fact we’re very proud of: we’ve done the most independent real-world reviews of lenses across the camera world. So to make this simpler, we’ve set the guide up so that it only includes lenses from Sony. We removed Zeiss, Rokinon, Mitakon, Sigma, and others from said guide.

Most folks would probably only want to go with Sony’s lenses anyway. The only company that delivers autofocus speed and performance akin to what Sony does is Tamron. And that’s because Sony is a partial owner of Tamron.

The guide to Sony 50mm lenses takes quotes from our reviews and now adds in a small image gallery of sample images to each section. Additionally, we list the pros and cons from our reviews. This makes it easier for folks to figure out what they want before clicking our links to make a purchase.

A Bit More Guidance

Here’s some more insight for you before you click into the full guide to Sony 50mm lenses:

  • The Sony 50mm f1.8 is meant to be a super affordable option that does a good job when it comes to image quality.
  • The Sony 55mm f1.8 for years has been one of Sony’s sharpest lenses and always tops out in charts as a result.
  • The Sony 50mm f2.8 Macro is for fun macro projects at home.
  • The Sony 50mm f2.5 G is kind of a head-scratcher.
  • The Sony Zeiss 50mm f1.4 is staying in the lineup because of the lens character it delivers. However, it lacks weather resistance.
  • The Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master is Sony’s way of introducing some classic character into a lens while balancing that with G Master sharpness.
  • The Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master is a very clinical lens that’s meant to appease those who care about pixel peeping.

All of those lenses have their pros and cons. Personally, I own the Sony 55mm f1.8 lens. I like it because of the balance of sharpness, metal build quality, weather resistance, fast focus, small frame, and lightweight nature. I mean, it’s really the best of many worlds. It’s not as sharp as the G Master lenses, but it’s the one that you truly want to bring around with you everywhere. In the end, that’s probably the most important thing here. What’s the point of having an interchangeable lens camera if you never want to bring it around with you?

Go Check it Out!

You can check out our guide to Sony 50mm lenses by heading to the link here. And from there, you can check out our further reviews on each of Sony’s 50mm lenses. We’ll keep it updated if more come out. Who knows! Maybe they’ll make a special 50mm f2 that has unique bokeh! I mean, Leica makes a 50mm f2 Summicron Apochromatic with gorgeous bokeh. Why couldn’t Sony?

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
