Our Guide to Sony 50mm Lenses Has Been Updated

Sony has seven different 50mm lenses. Some of us might say that it’s too much. But that’s not really the case. Years ago, back in the analog film days, companies did similar things by offering a myriad of 50mm lens variants. Consumers then chose the ones they wanted to go with. So with a bountiful harvest of choices, which Sony lens do you go for? Well, we revamped our Guide to Sony 50mm lenses, and you can take a look at it here. Below, we’re going to take about the changes we made.

What We Did to the Guide to Sony 50mm Lenses

Our previous iteration of the guide to Sony 50mm lenses included lenses from different brands. Before I continue, I should state a fact we’re very proud of: we’ve done the most independent real-world reviews of lenses across the camera world. So to make this simpler, we’ve set the guide up so that it only includes lenses from Sony. We removed Zeiss, Rokinon, Mitakon, Sigma, and others from said guide.

Most folks would probably only want to go with Sony’s lenses anyway. The only company that delivers autofocus speed and performance akin to what Sony does is Tamron. And that’s because Sony is a partial owner of Tamron.

The guide to Sony 50mm lenses takes quotes from our reviews and now adds in a small image gallery of sample images to each section. Additionally, we list the pros and cons from our reviews. This makes it easier for folks to figure out what they want before clicking our links to make a purchase.

A Bit More Guidance

Here’s some more insight for you before you click into the full guide to Sony 50mm lenses:

All of those lenses have their pros and cons. Personally, I own the Sony 55mm f1.8 lens. I like it because of the balance of sharpness, metal build quality, weather resistance, fast focus, small frame, and lightweight nature. I mean, it’s really the best of many worlds. It’s not as sharp as the G Master lenses, but it’s the one that you truly want to bring around with you everywhere. In the end, that’s probably the most important thing here. What’s the point of having an interchangeable lens camera if you never want to bring it around with you?

Go Check it Out!

You can check out our guide to Sony 50mm lenses by heading to the link here. And from there, you can check out our further reviews on each of Sony’s 50mm lenses. We’ll keep it updated if more come out. Who knows! Maybe they’ll make a special 50mm f2 that has unique bokeh! I mean, Leica makes a 50mm f2 Summicron Apochromatic with gorgeous bokeh. Why couldn’t Sony?