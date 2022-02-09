Choosing the Right Sony FE 50mm Lens for Your Camera

There are a bunch of options when it comes choosing a Sony FE 50mm Lens. In fact, there are more options than ever before. Passionate photographers can reach for a higher end, premium lens or something a tad more mediocre. It all depends on your budget. Check out our guide to choosing a Sony FE 50mm Lens. And if you’re inclined, also take a look at our Sony FE Lens Guide and our Reviews Index.

Pro Tips on Selecting the Right Sony FE 50mm Lens

Here are some pro tips on getting the perfect Sony FE 50mm Lens:

You honestly may not like the 50mm focal length at all. In that case, we invite you to check out the Sony 55mm f1.8 (it’s also on this list). This lens is also one of our Editor in Chief’s, Chris Gampat, favorite for the system.

Be careful! Sony’s weather resistance hasn’t traditionally been as good as other camera brands’.

Sony is huge on getting things clinically perfect. But, if that’s not your vibe, there’s a different Sony FE 50mm lens for you. Take a look through our guide.

One of the best things about Sony is the AI algorithms used to detect faces of humans, animals, and birds. Keep that in mind when shooting.

Just because a lens is more expensive doesn’t mean it’s the right one for you.

Zenit 50mm f0.95

In our review, we state:

“The Zenit 50mm f0.95 is fully manual lens bursting with the character that modern lenses are trying to suppress. But, that also means it misses out on factors like suppressing chromatic aberration and coma.”

Buy Now: $1,249

Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master

In our review, we said:

“The Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master is a fantastic lens overall. The autofocus performance is quick and accurate in lots of cases. It will serve street photographers, portrait photographers, and any other professional or passionate photographer well. As we saw, it’s also going to stand up to the elements pretty well. Within the FE lens lineup, it’s the fastest aperture lens. And it also has incredibly smooth bokeh, sharp optics, and decent color.”

Buy now: $1,999.99

Rokinon 50mm f1.4 AF FE

In our review, we said:

“Rokinon truly nailed it here. Want better build quality? You’ve got it, this lens has a metal exterior. Not only that, but it feels uniquely like a Rokinon lens and not like a Sigma, Tamron, or Zeiss. There is no weather sealing, but I’ll excuse that. Rokinon’s optics have always been top-notch and this is no exception. The colors are bold, the contrast is there, the images are sharp, and the bokeh is gorgeous. All of this is thanks to the very good autofocus capabilities.”

Buy now: $499

Sony 50mm f1.8

In our review, we said:

“The Sony 50mm f1.8 for the full-frame E mount system is a beautiful lens when it comes to image quality. Like other 50mm f1.8 lenses, that’s its strongest feature.”

Buy now: $248

Sony 50mm F2.5 G

In our review, we said:

“The Sony FE 50mm f2.5 G isn’t Sony’s most impressive 50mm — but it is only $600 and six ounces. For photographers who don’t want to lug around the new 50mm f1.2 G or cough up $2,000, the f2.5 is a good alternative. It’s plenty sharp with great color and won’t weigh down your camera bag.”

Buy now: $599.99

Sony 50mm f2.8 Macro

In our review, we said:

“Here’s where I really am perhaps most pleased with this lens. The colors are very, very nice. They feel almost film-like.”

Buy now: $548

Zeiss 50mm f2 Loxia Planar T*

In our review, we said:

“This lens is incredible. It’s more affordable than the 35mm f2 Loxia, has the Zeiss characteristics we’ve come to know and love (for the most part), has a nice size in relation to camera bodies, and is just tugging at our hearts.”

Buy now: $837.44

Sony Zeiss 50mm f1.4

In our review, we said:

“This lens is absolutely incredible at f1.4 when a flash’s output is added to the scene. Though I encourage everyone to use a flash when they can, even with natural light, it’s still pretty amazing. At f2.8 the lens becomes super sharp and even more so at f5.6 (where I personally find the best balance between bokeh and sharpness).”

Buy now: $1,498

Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8 ZA

In our review, we said:

“Wide open, this lens will give you desirable results, and that only gets better as you stop down. For the bokeh connoisseurs out there, this is the lens to get.”

Buy now: $998