Fujifilm GFX Rangefinder VS SLR Design – Which IS Better?

I love photographing with medium-format cameras. My first major camera purchase back in the day was a sun-yellow Hasselblad 501cm. Using it during my formative years with photography influenced what I like to work with today. The Fujifilm GFX series is one of my favorite medium format options. It’s available in two different styles: rangefinder and SLR.

I’ve become quite familiar with the GFX50s II. However, I had yet to experience Fujifilm’s rangefinder-style option. I received a GFX50r camera rental with 63mm and 45mm lenses from Fujifilm. After becoming acquainted with the camera, I enjoyed it as much as the SLR style. They are both excellent cameras and are favorites among our Phoblographer staff. Is one better than the other? It depends on your preferred style and how you intend to use the camera.

Design

The Fujifilm GFX50r is boxier in style with a less comfortable grip than the GFX50s II. Despite this, I have always preferred a rangefinder design with manual dials and the viewfinder on the left side. It brings about a feeling of nostalgia for my golden college years. Plus, it’s the most familiar to me because that’s how I originally learned.

I appreciate that the GFX50s II took inspiration from Fujifilm’s rangefinder cameras for the top panel. The rangefinder design is at the heart of the company. The digital shutter speed and ISO dials on the GFX50s II aren’t my favorite choice. However, it is more compact and has a better grip. Comfort is essential on the most demanding workdays.

Modes And Menus

I primarily photograph in manual mode and rarely make style changes. I rarely use custom modes. Therefore, I’m okay with scrolling through the GFX50r menu to access the custom settings. However, some situations are better suited with more options than auto and manual modes.

I would choose the GFX50s II if I were photographing outside, where the light constantly changes. AV mode is excellent in these situations and is my go-to setting whenever I have photographed a wedding. TV mode is fantastic for capturing fast action frames when time is limited and every image matters.

Exposure Adjustments

The difference between post-production with film and digital photography is that I really enjoyed spending significant time in the darkroom perfecting an image. It was therapeutic. I dread the idea of spending several hours editing behind a computer monitor. Therefore, I try to get it right in-camera.

I prefer the GFX50r’s manual shutter speed dial, although I wish Fuji had included a manual ISO dial on the top panel. The traditional dial features full-stop shutter speeds akin to film cameras. I preferred using the closest desired shutter speed and changing my aperture from 1/3 to 1/2 a stop.

It is possible to get a more precise shutter speed with the GFX50s II while using the manual dials. In order to go from 1/125th of a second to 1/160th of a second, you have to rotate the shutter dial and then use your thumb to rotate your preferred command dial. It’s much easier to use the command dials, but it also takes away from the traditional rangefinder experience. I saved that for the GFX50s II.

Performance

Both the SLR and rangefinder Fujifilm medium-format designs are rugged and boast excellent weather resistance. They both have a great autofocus system. The GFX50s II has a faster processor and, as such, slightly better performance. Both cameras offer in-camera skin softening, face and eye detection, and Fujifilm’s beloved film simulations. The GFX50s II also has two extra simulations because it’s a newer camera with a newer processor.

Image Quality

Both the GFX50s II and GFX50r produce vibrant images with an editorial feel and a plethora of detail. They are both great options when the details matter. Metering is accurate, and the dymanic range is excellent. The best part is you can skip editing altogether if you want.

Fujifilm GFX50r Or Fujifilm GFX50s II?

If I were buying a Fujifilm medium format camera, I would ultimately prefer the rangefinder design. As great as the GFX50r is, it’s missing a few things for me to invest in it. I’d love to see an updated processor in line with the GFX100s. Why didn’t they include a manual ISO dial on the top panel? I would also love to see the manufacturer commit to a complete rangefinder design with no extra command dials.

The Fujifilm GFX50s II is more compact and has a better grip. It would be more comfortable to photograph with on long, demanding studio days. I also created some of my all-time favorite work with the Fujifilm GFX50s II.

If you are a fan of Fujifilm and are looking to buy into 50mp medium format, both cameras are excellent options. They are ideal for fashion, photojournalism, portraiture, landscapes, travel, commercial, and street photography. It ultimately comes down to what you want. Sadly, Fujifilm discontinued the GFX50r in 2021. You can still rent it from Lensrentals. Let’s hope they have a successor on the way.

If you’re ready to buy the GFX50s II, you can pick it up for $3,199. And if you’ve never had the opportunity to photograph with Fujifilm medium format, head over to Lensrentals and rent it for the weekend.