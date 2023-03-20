fbpx
One of Our Favorite Nikon Z Lenses Has a Rebate

03/20/2023
I could write literal poetry to the Nikon 40mm f2. First off, Nikon made their 40mm lens smaller than a bunch of others on the market. The Zeiss option available for Sony is very large; and considering the issues with Zeiss’s Loxia lenses, it’s probably bound to have problems too. But with the Nikon, you’re getting beautiful image quality, a nearly true-normal lens, and weather resistance. On top of all that, the autofocus is good. And most importantly, when mated to the right camera, it will be a combo you want to bring with you everywhere. There’s much more in our review. If that’s not good enough, then it’s got an instant rebate right now. Check out this and more great Nikon deals below!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

These deals end on April 2nd, 2023

Eligible Product/Product CombinationEffective Instant Savings
Dates		PriceInstant Savings Amount
Instant Savings Price
D7500 DX-format Digital SLR Camera Body w/ 18-140mm VR Lens2/27 – 4/2$1,499.95$100.00$1,399.95
D7500 Dual Zoom Lens Kit or D7500 2 Lens Outfit2/27 – 4/2$1,499.95$100.00$1,399.95
D780 FX-Format Digital SLR Camera Body2/27 – 4/2$2,299.95$100.00$2,199.95
D850 FX-format Digital SLR Body2/27 – 4/2$2,999.95$200.00$2,799.95
Z 50 DX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body2/27 – 4/2$859.95$100.00$759.95
Z 50 DX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/ NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR2/27 – 4/2$999.95$100.00$899.95
Z 50 DX-format Mirrorless Camera Body w/ NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-
6.3 VR		2/27 – 4/2$1,349.95$200.00$1,149.95
Z 5 FX-format Mirrorless Camera Body2/27 – 4/2$1,399.95$300.00$1,099.95
Z 5 FX-format Mirrorless Camera Body w/ NIKKOR Z 24- 50mm f/4-6.32/27 – 4/2$1,699.95$300.00$1,399.95
Z 5 FX-format Mirrorless Camera Body w/ NIKKOR Z 24- 200mm f/4-6.3 VR2/27 – 4/2$2,199.95$300.00$1,899.95
AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm
f/3.5-5.6G ED VR sold w/ any Nikon DSLR		2/27 – 4/2$499.95$100.00$399.95
NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 2/27 – 4/2$299.95$20.00$279.95
NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 2/27 – 4/2$299.95$20.00$279.95
NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-
6.3 VR sold w/ any Z 30, Z 50, Z fc Mirrorless Camera 		2/27 – 4/2$639.95$200.00$439.95
NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S sold w/ any Z Series Mirrorless Camera2/27 – 4/2$999.95$400.00$599.95
NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3
sold w/ any Z Series Mirrorless Camera		2/27 – 4/2$399.95$100.00$299.95
NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3
VR sold w/ any Z Series Mirrorless Camera		2/27 – 4/2$899.95$100.00$799.95
NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8
2/27 – 4/2$1,199.95$200.00$999.95
NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S sold w/ any Z Series Mirrorless Camera2/27 – 4/2$1,099.95$200.00$899.95
AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-
5.6G ED VR		2/27 – 4/2$2,299.95$200.00$2,099.95
MB-D16 Multi-Battery Power Pack2/27 – 4/2$339.95$200.00$139.95
Mount Adapter FTZ II sold w/ any Z Series Mirrorless Camera2/27 – 4/2$249.95$100.00$149.95
Creator’s Accessory Kit for Z 30 sold w/ any Z fc, Z 30 Camera Combination2/27 – 4/2$149.95$50.00$99.95

Here are the pros and cons of our Nikon 40mm f2 review

PROS

  • Durable, incredibly so!
  • Beautiful image quality
  • I like the colors.
  • Autofocus is great, but the smarts on the cameras aren’t so much when it comes to subject detection. However, it’s solid in the studio
  • Nice bokeh
  • It’s a 40mm!
  • Bro, it’s $299.99. Like, this is THE IMPULSE BUY lens from Nikon.

CONS

  • Autofocus on the Nikon z6 II is much improved, but still falls behind other brands for stuff like street photography

And finally, here are some sample images:

