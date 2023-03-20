I could write literal poetry to the Nikon 40mm f2. First off, Nikon made their 40mm lens smaller than a bunch of others on the market. The Zeiss option available for Sony is very large; and considering the issues with Zeiss’s Loxia lenses, it’s probably bound to have problems too. But with the Nikon, you’re getting beautiful image quality, a nearly true-normal lens, and weather resistance. On top of all that, the autofocus is good. And most importantly, when mated to the right camera, it will be a combo you want to bring with you everywhere. There’s much more in our review. If that’s not good enough, then it’s got an instant rebate right now. Check out this and more great Nikon deals below!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

These deals end on April 2nd, 2023

Here are the pros and cons of our Nikon 40mm f2 review

PROS

Durable, incredibly so!

Beautiful image quality

I like the colors.

Autofocus is great, but the smarts on the cameras aren’t so much when it comes to subject detection. However, it’s solid in the studio

Nice bokeh

It’s a 40mm!

Bro, it’s $299.99. Like, this is THE IMPULSE BUY lens from Nikon.

CONS

Autofocus on the Nikon z6 II is much improved, but still falls behind other brands for stuff like street photography

And finally, here are some sample images: