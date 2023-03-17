fbpx
Our Leica SL2s Review Has Been Updated with Great News

03/17/2023
The Leica SL2s and Leica SL2 both got new firmware updates. They address a problem that’s plagued Leica for years and has finally been rectified. With Leica finally working with Profoto to integrate their TTL system for photography, the new firmware ties up the loose ends. Firmware 5.1 fixes any bugs that came about with working with units like the Profoto Connect Pro on your Leica camera. And so, we’ve updated our Leica SL2s review accordingly.

Personally, as a Leica SL2s owner, I’m very happy about this update. To clarify that statement, I’m happy about the overall changes. Leica is now working with Profoto, and they issued a quick fix for their customers. This opens up so much more possibilities with their camera system. A journalist can use Leica now for video projects and stills projects. The only annoying thing about shooting with the Leica SL2s for video is that the headphone jack only works with two-strip headphones. But if you’ve got those, then you’ll be fine. A journalist can hook up a shotgun microphone and a two-strip headset to shoot video to their heart’s content. Then they can use the same camera and lenses to shoot stills and light with the Profoto setup. It’s pretty incredible overall.

Here’s the update we issued to our Leica SL2s review. Want one? Check it out on Amazon and Adorama.

Update March 2023

In March of 2023, Leica issued a new firmware update for the Leica SL2s. We were told that going forward, the Leica SL2s and Leica SL2 will share the same firmware numbers. With that in mind, both of them received firmware 5.1. Here are the details of the new firmware update:

The latest firmware version for the Leica SL2 and SL2-S is now available for download and improves flash photography with Profoto units for your camera.

This is great news. However, we already did our Profoto Connect Pro review, and found there to be no problems at all when working with the unit. This means that Leica found problems and needed to fix them. More importantly, it also assumes that Leica worked with Profoto to get these fixed very quickly.

For a long time, I’ve been saying that I wish that Leica would work with Profoto and get the integration to work with their cameras. And now it’s here. This makes Leica a much more serious camera system for photographers.

We’re currently in a time where manufacturers are working to give their cameras better video features. And Leica does a good job at this. But this is a stills-camera first. So it’s important that they not forget about that side.

We should also remember that videographers are really mostly creating for social media. And photographers are “fading away” because of marketing on social media. But we’re forgetting that social media isn’t everything. Here in NYC, you’re surrounded by photos out in public. They’re in ads, in communications, and in museums. People are clearly still engaged by still photos, and that’s why they’re used. So photographers really just have to pivot away from social media. It isn’t everything, and there is a whole vast world beyond it. The two can co-exist.

With this update that helps bring better integration with Profoto units, the Leica SL2s is an even better camera for the multimedia journalist and shooter.

