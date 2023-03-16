One of Sony’s Widest Lenses Has a Nice Discount!

If you’ve been eyeing the Sony 11mm f1.8 lens, then we’ve got very good news. We’re in the middle of a special deals period on Sony cameras and lenses. At the middle of the camera deals is the Sony a7c: which is perhaps Sony’s best camera to use with manual focus lenses. Additionally, it’s also their smallest full-frame camera with a rangefinder-style camera body that we’ve wanted for a very long time. So if this sounds appealing to you, then check out what’s available below.

These Sony deals on cameras and lenses end April 2nd 2023

Here’s what we said in our review of the Sony 11mm f1.8:

PROS

Weather resistance

Super lightweight

CONS

While I like distortion and want more of it, some folks will think there’s too much around the edges.

The Sony 11mm f1.8 is a vanilla Sony lens that does something unique in the lineup, but also ends up being only lukewarm. I guess we can’t ask for much here, as this is neither a G series or G Master series lens. It’s just designed to do what nothing else really does for the system. It boasts weather-resistance, and we should be thankful for that. If you’re committed to the Sony APS-C format, this is an essential lens to get. But otherwise, it makes much more sense to move up to full-frame and get a wide angle lens that renders a 16mm field of view.

