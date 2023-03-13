The Nikon Z30 might be targeted more toward people making videos, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t shoot great photos. We rated it to be one of the best APS-C cameras for passionate photographers. And right now, it’s got instant savings available until April 2nd. This camera has an APS-C sensor and can double basically as a compact camera, sort of. You’d probably want to pair Nikon’s new 26mm f2.8 lens with it. Otherwise, there’s the 28mm f2.8 as well, that’s fairly small. If the Nikon z30 deal isn’t of interest to you, there’s still a lot more.

Most of these deals end on April 2nd, 2023

Here are the pros and cons of our Nikon Z30 review

PROS

Super compact

Affordable

Comfortable grip

Dual control wheels

Eye AF

Excellent noise reduction at high ISOs

Simpler menus and dials

Finally, weather sealing in a budget camera!

The build feels great and less plasticky than other budget cameras.

CONS

No viewfinder

No in-body stabilization

Slower autofocus performance

Shutter speed tops out at 1/4000

300 shot battery life

