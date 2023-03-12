Do You Know About These Fuji Deals?

There are deals on Fujifilm lenses right now for every photographer that enjoys the look of genuine character to their images. Some of our favorites are also part of this special deal. Lots of the lenses are weather-resistant and that means that they’re bound to last you longer than lenses that aren’t. Take a look below to see one of our favorites.

These deals expire on March 26th, 2023.

Here’s a quote from our Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR review, which is one of the lenses our EIC uses often.

PROS

Fast-focusing

Sharp, even too sharp at times

Weather sealing

Even though it’s big, it’s still a small lens in the grand scheme of things.

Pretty good pricing at both Adorama and Amazon. Try it first at LensRentals.

Breathes new life into the X Pro 1 and makes the X Pro 3 shine even more.

CONS

It’s a bit large.

Some of us might not like how sharp it can be.

The Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM is a worthy successor to the original. Fujifilm improved the image quality by making it sharper. Some of us won’t want our photos too sharp, so I’d recommend using a haze filter or an intensifier to soften it up a bit. There’s also weather resistance and faster autofocus. At the same time, it’s pretty long. Ergonomically speaking, I personally like a fatter, shorter lens. But practically speaking, this is one of the best lenses Fujifilm has ever made.

