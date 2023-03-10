Whenever a sensor and lens see an upgrade, that’s a significant overhaul. And while that’s true of the new DJI Mini 3, that’s not what I found most exciting about the company’s new affordable mini flyer. Unlike my DJI Mini 2, the DJI Mini 3 isn’t grounded all winter because it can fly in temperatures as low as 14 degrees F. That’s a significant change for pilots living in climates with four seasons.

Of course, the new larger sensor and the brighter lens aren’t insignificant either. And the battery life also sees a nice boast that had me finishing up my shots before the battery life hit 50 percent. While it’s still a small drone, when it comes to affordable drones for new pilots, the DJI Mini 3 is the new quadcopter to beat.

The Big Picture

Like a smartphone with wings, the DJI Mini 3 eases newbies into drone photography. But so does the Mini 2. The DJI Mini 3 really shines in the ability to fly in temperatures as low as 14 degrees rather than being limited to temperatures above freezing. It also sees a nice boost in sensor size coupled with a wider aperture lens. Even the battery sees a boost on one of DJI’s most affordable drones.

The small size, affordable price, and simple setup are ideal for new aerial photographers. But, the lack of obstacle avoidance sensors is less so. There’s just a downward sensor to aid in landing. Of course, the lack of obstacle avoidance sensors may encourage new pilots to give obstacles a wider berth. It also lacks some of the more advanced options of the Mini 3 Pro, including the 48-megapixel mode.

For the price point, the DJI Mini 3 is a great buy. I’m giving it five out of five stars — but I’ll stop just short of giving it the Editor’s Choice Award, which I gave to the slightly more advanced DJI Mini 3 Pro.

Pros

Larger sensor and brighter lens than the Mini 2

Capable of flying in temps as low as 14 degrees, which means that unlike the Mini 2, it’s possible to shoot snowy landscapes with this drone

Great battery life

The redesigned body is easier to fold up

Beginner-friendly controls

Affordable

Vertical shooting

Cons

Limited obstacle avoidance

No high res option like the Mini 3 Pro

I tested the Fly More upgraded package of the DJI Mini 3, which includes the DJI RC remote control with a built-in screen, three batteries, a three-slot charger, and a case.

Innovations

The Mini is DJI’s line of beginner-friendly drones that weigh less than 250g. The Mini 3 is a large overhaul of the earlier Mini 2, with several big changes, including:

A larger sensor (1/2.3 to 1/1.3 inch)

A brighter lens (f2.8 to f1.7)

A longer battery life (31 minutes to 38 minutes. Or 51 minutes with the Intelligent Flight battery, but this pushes the drone over the 249g weight.)

A lower operating temperature (32 degrees F to 14 degrees F)

A redesigned body

The DJI Mini 3 announcement came on the heels of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which has the same small form, but jumps up to 48 megapixels, 60p 4K, and includes more pre-programmed Quick Shot flight modes. Another big perk of the Pro version is that it includes forward and backward obstacle detection rather than just downward sensors like the Mini 3.

Ergonomics

The DJI Mini 3 is small enough that, with the arms folded, it will take up roughly the space of a lens inside a camera bag, measuring under 6 inches long and roughly 3.5 inches wide. You’ll also need space to pack the controller, which is a little bigger than the drone itself if you opt for the controller with the built-in screen.

Unfolding the DJI Mini 3 is simpler than previous versions because the arms can be unfolded in any order. The front legs flip up from the bottom of the drone, and the side arms flip back from the folded position at the side of the drone.

The front of the drone houses the gimbal and the camera. At the back of the drone, there’s a microSD port and a USB-C port for charging. The battery can pull out of the back by pressing two side tabs. There’s an on-off button at the top back of the drone, with a short press to check the remaining battery life and a long press to turn the drone on. Underneath the drone, you can spot the downward obstacle sensors.

While redesigned, the drone still slots in under the 250g weight. That low weight skirts around some drone regulations, depending on where you live. For example, drones in this weight class don’t need to be registered with the FAA in the U.S. In Canada, drones in this weight class don’t require a drone pilot certificate.

Be aware, however, that adding accessories will push the DJI Mini 3 over that weight limit, including propeller guards. That means the drone isn’t going to fly under the FAA rules for flight over people, as the drone would be too heavy with the required prop guards. The Intelligent Flight Battery, which has a longer 51-minute battery life, also pushes the drone into a higher weight class.

Build Quality

To remain under that 250g weight class, the DJI Mini 3 is mainly made with lightweight plastics. Most crashes would be catastrophic, though it’s possible to get lucky and only need to replace a basic part like the props.

Because the drone is so light, it will get pushed around in the wind. DJI rates this drone in the 10.7 m/s (Level 5), roughly 19-24 mph winds. That’s even with the DJI Air 2S, but a bit under what the DJI Mavic 3 is capable of. Keep in mind, though, that the typical weather report contains the average wind speed. Gusts will push the wind above that average, at which point the drone software will warn you and tell you to lower your altitude or land altogether. Because of gusts, I cut one of my flights short in winds forecasted around 16-18 MPH. Larger drones can handle higher wind speeds a bit better.

But, impressively, this tiny drone can still fly in cold weather. The previous version, the Mini 2, was only rated down to 32 degrees. Yes, many folks on the internet say that you can fly in colder temperatures, but there are a few risks to that. Flying in temps beyond what’s listed in the specifications can void a warranty or DJI+ Care insurance. I’m not qualified to give legal advice, but what would happen if person or property damage occurred while flying a drone outside the listed parameters? Nothing good, I’m sure.

The DJI Mini 3 is rated to fly in temperatures of 14 degrees and above. Unlike my DJI Mini 2, the Mini 3 isn’t grounded all winter. If the wind speed is low enough and there’s no precipitation falling, then the Mini 3 can head up into the skies to take photos of snowy landscapes.

Autofocus

DCIM103MEDIADJI_0134.JPG

The small sensor and aerial perspective often mean lots of wiggle room for drone autofocus. That’s true here as well. Everything from one meter away to infinity is in focus. Since this drone lacks obstacle avoidance (except for when landing), there won’t really be a need to focus on anything closer than a meter away.

Ease of Use

DJI’s Mini line is beginner-friendly, and the DJI Mini 3 is no exception. There’s a steeper learning curve to picking up your first drone when compared to picking up your first camera. But the DJI Mini 3 is set up for beginners, including a walkthrough of the different controls. I also prefer DJI’s built-in limits when compared to other drone manufacturers. The drone won’t let you fly in a restricted zone. The default settings also keep the drone under the legal (U.S.) 400-foot limit, though you can adjust that in the settings. I’m sure it’s not foolproof, but several built-in protections exist. Pair it with the B4UFly app and a weather app to help guide decisions on when and where to fly.

The drone controller — the same version as DJI uses for several other drones — is a great set-up with comfortable and quick access. There are of course, the two joysticks for flight, shortcut buttons to take a photo, start/stop a video, two custom buttons at the bottom, a switch to change the flight mode, and a button for landing. The rest of the controls are accessed on the screen, including manual camera settings from the bottom right and a menu with more settings. A shooting mode menu offers access to video and Quick Shots, while there’s also a button to switch to a vertical image or video. Like the DJI Mini 3 Pro, there’s a bit of learning because the camera settings are in multiple places. But, shooting with the DJI Mini 3 becomes second nature with a bit of time.

The DJI-RN1 controller has a similar set-up but doesn’t have the built-in screen and instead slots in a smartphone. (I didn’t test the RN1 with the Mini 3, but I own the controller to fly my Mini 2). The downside is that you have one more thing that needs some battery life left. The upside is that images are automatically sent to your phone — easier for Instagram sharing and also a perk if a crash or lost drone results in lost images. The RN1 is also a bit more affordable.

Metering

I found the auto mode on the DJI Mini 3 to be fairly reliable, but there are a few instances where switching to manual mode will offer better exposure. On a sunny day with snow on the ground, there were a few overexposed patches of snow. With the exposure preview on the screen, it’s fairly easy to tell when those settings need to be adjusted.

Image quality

The DJI Mini 3 sees a better sensor and lens than the earlier Mini 2. But the camera still puts photos on a smartphone or point-and-shoot level — just a nicer one. The 1/1.3-inch sensor and f1.7 lens do well at base ISO. High ISOs get noisy fast with those 12 megapixels, but most drone flights can shoot at low ISO levels. Colors are bright and punchy, and aerial photographers can get some fun flare when flying into the sun. Still, the aerial perspective alone will deliver a lot of wow factor for the price point.

High ISO Images

ISO 3200

The smaller sensor means photos can get noisy pretty quick. The maximum ISO of 3200 has quite a bit of noise on JPEGs, and on DNG files, the details are so muddied that it almost looks like a soft focus filter. But here’s the thing — most drone flights won’t require these high ISOs. To shoot at ISO 3200 while the sun was just cresting the horizon, I had to shoot at the maximum 1/8000 shutter speed as well. Considering most drone flights are outdoors and flying at night requires permits and expertise that buyers of an entry-level drone aren’t likely to have and there’s very little reason to shoot at ISO 3200. Images are much cleaner under ISO 800; most pilots will never need to push beyond that.

RAW File Versatility

Edited RAW

The DJI Mini 3 can shoot in JPEG or DNG-type RAW files. RAW files appear a little darker than the JPEGs due in part to some lens vignetting, so lens corrections may be warranted in post.

The smaller sensor limits how much you can overexpose an image and still expect decent results, but there’s a bit of flex. The sky in the photo above was overexposed by about 1.5 stops, and I could still recover those details in post.

Extra Image Samples

From day one, the Phoblographer has been huge on transparency with our audience. Nothing from this review is sponsored.

Edited

Unedited

Who should buy it?

If you’ve never flown a drone and want to see if aerial photography is for you, buy the DJI Mini 3. It’s a great beginner’s drone for an affordable price. And, if you live somewhere with four seasons, cold temperatures won’t ground you for months. The easy use and small size make this a great drone to get started with.

However, if you want more obstacle avoidance sensors or a higher resolution image, consider the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which earned our Editor’s Choice award. The pricier drone has the same sensor size and lens, but the Quad Bayer design on the sensor allows the 12 megapixels to be split to act like more pixels, creating 48-megapixel images. The other reason to choose the Pro version is the obstacle avoidance sensors that can help newbies prevent crashes. QuickShot modes — preprogrammed flight patterns — are also better with obstacle avoidance. Otherwise, these modes are limited to flight in vast open spaces.

If you’re a more advanced flyer, the larger sensors and better wind resistance of DJI’s pricier drones may be a better fit — though, it’s worth noting that even the Air 2S is still limited to flights above freezing temperatures. Want one? Check them out on Amazon.

Tech Specs

DJI lists the following specifications for the Mini 3:

Aircraft

Takeoff Weight

248 g

Standard aircraft weight (including the Intelligent Flight Battery, propellers, and a microSD card). The actual product weight may vary due to differences in batch materials and external factors. Registration is not required in some countries and regions. Check local laws and regulations before use. With the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus,* the aircraft will weigh more than 249 g (about 290 g). Please check and strictly abide by local laws and regulations before flying. * Sold separately and only in selected countries and regions.

Dimensions Folded (without propellers): 148×90×62 mm (L×W×H) Unfolded (with propellers): 251×362×72 mm (L×W×H)

Max Ascent Speed: 5 m/s

Max Descent Speed: 3.5 m/s

Max Horizontal Speed (at sea level, no wind): 16 m/s. The max horizontal speed is subject to dynamic local restrictions. Please abide by local laws and regulations when flying.

Max Takeoff Altitude With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4000 m With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*: 3000 m Increase in aircraft weight can affect flight propulsion. When the aircraft is using the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, do not mount additional payloads like a propeller guard or third-party accessories to avoid diminished propulsion.

Max Flight Time: 38 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery), 51 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*)

Measured in a controlled test environment. Specific test conditions are as follows: flying forward at a constant speed of 21.6 kph in a windless laboratory environment, in photo mode (without photo taking operation during flight), and from 100% battery level until 0%. Results may vary depending on the environment, actual use, and firmware version.

Max Hovering Time 33 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery) 44 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*) Measured in a controlled test environment. Specific test conditions are as follows: hovering in a windless laboratory environment, in photo mode (without photo taking operation during flight), and from 100% battery level until 0%. Results may vary depending on the environment, actual use, and firmware version.

Max Flight Distance 18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions) 25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus* and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)

Max Wind Speed Resistance: 10.7 m/s (Level 5)

Max Tilt Angle: 40°

Operating Temperature: -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)

Global Navigation Satellite System: GPS + GLONASS + Galileo

Hovering Accuracy Range Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning), ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning) Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning), ±1.5 m (with GNSS positioning)

Internal Storage: N/A

Camera

Image Sensor: 1/1.3-inch CMOS

Effective Pixels: 12 MP

Lens FOV: 82.1° Format Equivalent: 24 mm Aperture: f/1.7 Focus: 1 m to ∞

ISO Range Video: 100-3200 Photo: 100-3200

Shutter Speed: Electronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s

Max Image Size: 4000×3000

Still Photography Modes Single Shot: 12 MP Timed: 12 MP JPEG: 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s JPEG + RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP, 3 frames at 2/3 EV step Panorama: Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle HDR: The Single Shot mode supports outputting HDR images.

Photo Format: JPEG/DNG (RAW)

Video Resolution 4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30 fps 2.7K: 2720×1530@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps HDR: Recording with the 24/25/30fps frame rate supports outputting HDR images.

Video Format: MP4 (H.264)

Max Video Bitrate: 100 Mbps

Supported File System: FAT32 (≤ 32 GB), exFAT (> 32 GB)

Color Mode: Normal

Digital Zoom: 4K: 2×, 2.7K: 3×, FHD: 4×

QuickShots Modes: Dronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang

Gimbal

Stabilization: 3-axis mechanical gimbal (tilt, roll, and pan)

Mechanical Range Tilt: -135° to 80° Roll: -135° to 45° Pan: -30° to 30° Controllable Range Tilt: -90° to 60° Roll: -90° or 0°

Max Control Speed (tilt): 100°/s

Angular Vibration Range: ±0.01°

Sensing

Sensing Type Downward vision system: Downward Precise Hovering Range: 0.5-10 m Operating Environment: Diffuse reflective surfaces with a clear pattern and reflectivity > 20% (such as walls, trees, or people) Adequate lighting (lux > 15, normal indoor lighting conditions)



Video Transmission

Video Transmission System: DJI O2

Live View Quality Remote Controller: 720p/30fps

Operating Frequency: 2.400-2.4835 GHz, 5.725-5.850 GHz

Transmission Power (EIRP) 2.400-2.4835 GHz: < 26 dBm (FCC), < 20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC) 5.725-5.850 GHz: < 26 dBm (FCC/SRRC), < 14 dBm (CE)

Max Transmission Distance (free of interference) FCC: 10 km CE: 6 km SRRC: 6 km MIC: 6 km Measured in an unobstructed outdoor environment free of interference. The above data shows the farthest communication range for one-way, non-return flights under each standard. During your flight, please pay attention to RTH reminders in the DJI Fly app.

Max Transmission Distance (with interference) Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-6 km Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 6-10 km Data tested under FCC standard in unobstructed environments with typical interference. Used for reference purposes only and provides no guarantee for actual flight distance.

Max Download Speed DJI O2: 5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller), 5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC) Wi-Fi 5: 25 MB/s* * Measured in a laboratory environment with little interference in countries/regions that support both 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz, with footage saved to the SD card. Download speeds may vary depending on the actual conditions.

Lowest Latency: Approx. 200 ms, Depending on the actual environment and mobile device.

Antenna: 2 antennas, 1T2R

Battery

Capacity: Intelligent Flight Battery: 2453 mAh

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*: 3850 mAh

Weight Intelligent Flight Battery: Approx. 80.5 g Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*: Approx. 121 g

Nominal Voltage: 7.38 V

Max Charging Voltage: 8.5 V

Type: Li-ion

Energy: Intelligent Flight Battery: 18.1 Wh Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*: 28.4 Wh

Charging Temperature: 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)

Charging Time Intelligent Flight Battery: 64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft) 56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub) Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*: 101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft) 78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)



Charger

Recommended Charger: DJI 30W USB-C Charger or other USB Power Delivery chargers (30 W)*

* When you charge the battery mounted to the aircraft or inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub, the maximum charging power supported is 30 W.

Charging Hub

Input 5 V, 3 A 9 V, 3 A 12 V, 3 A

Output

USB-A: Max Voltage: 5 V; Max Current: 2 A

Charging Type: Three batteries charged in sequence

Compatible Batteries

DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*

Storage

Recommended microSD Cards SanDisk Extreme 32GB V30 A1 microSDXC SanDisk Extreme 64GB V30 A1 microSDXC SanDisk Extreme 128GB V30 A2 microSDXC SanDisk Extreme 256GB V30 A2 microSDXC SanDisk Extreme Pro 32GB V30 A1 microSDXC Kingston Canvas Go!Plus 64GB V30 A2 microSDXC Kingston Canvas Go!Plus 128GB V30 A2 microSDXC Kingston Canvas Go!Plus 256GB V30 A2 microSDXC Kingston Canvas React Plus 64GB V30 A1 microSDXC Kingston Canvas React Plus 128GB V30 A1 microSDXC Samsung PRO Plus 256GB V30 A2 microSDXC



Remote Controller