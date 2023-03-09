One of Sony’s Best APS-C Lenses Has a Discount

If you’ve been eyeing the Sony 15mm f1.4 G lens, then we’ve got very good news. We’re in the middle of a special deals period on Sony cameras and lenses. At the middle of the camera deals is the Sony a7c: which is perhaps Sony’s best camera to use with manual focus lenses. Additionally, it’s also their smallest full-frame camera with a rangefinder-style camera body that we’ve wanted for a very long time. So if this sounds appealing to you, then check out what’s available below.

These Sony deals on cameras and lenses end April 2nd 2023

Here’s what we said in our review of the Sony 15mm f1.4:

PROS

Lightweight and compact

Great focal length for many applications

Sharp

Minimal distortion

Poppy colors with sufficient contrast

Quick focusing and rarely misses in AF-S and AF-A

Handles well in moderate rain and low light

CONS

It needs a better pairing than the A6600, and I hope something is in the works.

It is a hair slower to focus in AF-C with facial recognition turned on.

Sony has a winner on its hands with the newest 15mm f1.4 G lens. It is an ideal choice for environmental portraits, weddings, events, architecture, landscape, travel, and mixed media. You can also turn it around and grab a quick selfie with your friends. It’s a great lens to leave on your camera and take everywhere with you. The lens is fast, sharp, and produces beautiful images with minimal distortion. It handles superbly in low light, mixed-light, and moderate rain. Plus the price is right.

