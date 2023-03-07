We’ve Added a Major Note to Our Sony a7r V Review

The Sony a7r V review we previously published has been updated with a critical point. It has to do with animal autofocus detection and bird detection. Upon re-reviewing our analysis of the camera, We found that we missed a major new update. You can read about it below.

The Sony a7r V incorporates the same new update that the Sony a1 has: combining animal and bird AF together. This makes the system as a whole so much easier to use when you’re out in the wilds photographing. When I was testing the 400mm G Master lens, I would’ve appreciated this update. But now that it’s here, photographers will get even more out of their Sony cameras.

Below is the update from our Sony a7r V review. Be sure to take a look through it as it contains loads of great insights into using the camera that you probably aren’t aware of. Want one? Check them out on Amazon.

Sony a7r V Review Update

Update February 2023

Something we should really discuss here is that the Sony a7r V incorporates a major change in the way that Sony cameras are used. It adds in the ability to select the new animal/bird autofocus setting. If you’re like me, then you program this to be scrollable through the bottom button on the D-pad. As you scroll through you’ll see the option to focus on animals, birds, or birds and animals. This is a major update as previously, Sony only let photographers focus on one or the other. And while Sony’s system is good, this was a major flaw that annoyed many people who used it.

With this update, Sony joins Panasonic, Canon, and Nikon in the way that photographers can go about doing wildlife photography. This makes it a whole lot easier to do.

Of course, if you’re intent on just photographing macaws or something like that, then you can use just the bird AF setting. On the other hand, if you want to capture photos of cats at the zoo, then the animal AF setting is your best approach.

Still, this is a major step forward for Sony. Combined with their incredible lens selection from both Sony and third parties, the Sony a7r V becomes an exceptional camera to do wildlife photography with. Of course, the autofocus still isn’t what the Sony a1 is. But it’s your best bet if you want to crop your photos later. Couple it with Tamron or Sony’s highest-end glass, and you’ll be set to do lots of wildlife photography with the Sony a7r V.