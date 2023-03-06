The Phoblographer Has a New Mobile Design

We got a new haircut and shapeup recently here at the Phoblographer. Back in 2021, we launched our app, which a lot of you folks have been enjoying for the benefits, the monthly giveaways, and the banner-ad free content. Then last year, we launched our desktop redesign that folks are loving for the reason that it makes photos just look so great. Now, we’re launching a redesigned mobile website. You can see it now live on your tablet and phone.

The idea behind the new mobile redesign kept a few things in mind. First off, there’s our ever-so-important logo and its variations. With those colors permeating our thoughts, we kept an emphasis on contrasting white with the colors and the text. Overall, we wanted to find a way to envision a smaller version of our desktop site so that folks can curl up with our content.

With the changes in the way that people digest content, we’ve now seen that our highest traffic sometimes comes in on the weekends. This is when folks sit back and read our reviews, see if their favorite gear made our product recommendations, learn from our tutorials, be inspired by our interviews. And this year, we want these things to be our main content focus.

We see that people use our app for up to a half hour at a time, and we want to deliver similar ease of use to our mobile redesign.

One of the biggest things that our mobile redesign offers is an internal search engine. So now you can search our website for things that you’re specifically interested in. This is going to be part of a larger project that we’ve got in Alpha right now. And we plan to announce it sooner or later.

Beyond this, there’s also the way that image galleries are rendered. Our images are smaller now than they were on our previous mobile website. So if you want to see them larger, you need to click into them.

We’ve also removed the website subscription offering because it proved to not be so popular. So if you want an ad-free Phoblographer, you can check out the mobile or tablet app in Google or Apple’s app markets. More info on our ad-free membership is here. Additionally, the ability to swipe from one post to the next one is now only within our app.

Beyond this, you’ll see that the website is faster to use too.

Overall, we hope that you folks will really like our new mobile redesign. Please give us feedback and we’ll try to adapt accordingly.