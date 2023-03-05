fbpx
The Winner of Our Panasonic GH6

In a time like this, our benefits are providing photographers with the savings they need to make it through the recession. By signing up for our membership program, photographers find ways to save money on their gear purchases and enjoy our site without banner ads. And once a month, a special lucky photographer gets something extra special. Last month, we were giving away a Panasonic GH6. So who won?

Photographer and subscriber Myles Erwin is the winner of the Panasonic GH6. Congrats! And a huge congrats to all the photographers that save money using our benefits. Thanks so much for being members!

