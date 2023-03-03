The Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 Lens Keeps Getting Better

The Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8 lens is a fantastic lens that previously won our Editor’s Choice Award. It’s a highly versatile focal length that’s great for travel, real estate, landscapes, street photography, photojournalism, and creative portraits.

We knew that Canon’s late entrance into the mirrorless world meant it had to hit the ground running. And the manufacturer did just that. The coveted 15-35mm focal length is an excellent performer. So how can it be improved?

Firmware Updates

The following have been improved when photographing with the EOS R5 and R6/R6 Mk II.

Improved image stabilization

Corrects focus breathing

Previous updates added improved image stabilization when paired with the EOS R5 and R6. The most recent V1.0.8 firmware update corrects focus breathing.

Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8 Lens Review Update

I added the following to our Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8 lens review:

I received a Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8 lens with the updates installed from Lensrentals alongside an R5 and R6 Mk II. The lens is a fan favorite, and its versatility is well-liked by everyone on our Phoblographer team. It satisfies a lot of genres and creative needs.

The most recent updates have added image stabilization when attached to the R5 and R6 camera bodies. V1.0.8 takes it a step further and corrects focus breathing. The newest firmware releases makes it easier to capture longer exposures without the need of a tripod.

Focus breathing is primarily an issue that videographers encounter. However, photographers can also run into issues when focus stacking and image stacking. V1.0.8 does a fantastic job correcting it with these camera bodies. In video mode, the lens zooms in and out seamlessly. It also nails autofocus when quickly zooming in and out on the subject without a hitch for stills.

Commercial and landscape photographers who depend on finite details will notice a boost in performance with focus stacking. It’s more user-friendly than ever when paired with the new EOS R5 and R6 renditions. The lens handles beautifully on the new EOS R6 Mk II.

Enhanced Image Stabilization

I tested the image stabilization with both the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 Mk II. It’s safe to say that longer exposures without a tripod isn’t my specialty. I naturally shake a little, especially when I haven’t eaten for a while. To up the ante, it was -20 below zero with the windchill.

Failure seemed imminent. However, Canon’s IBIS is impressive. I captured usable frames with shutter speeds up to two seconds. This was a pleasant surprise as I was shivering in the cold.

Corrected Focus Breathing

I attached the RF 15-35mm f2.8 lens to both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 Mk II for testing. The first order of business was to test the video functionality by quickly zooming in and out with my two cats. I first tested the video functionality and then switched over to stills. Canon has done an excellent job with the correction. There was minimal focus breathing at either end. An untrained eye wouldn’t be able to discern it.

I took simultaneous still frames while quickly zooming in and out. The 15-35mm f2.8 lens didn’t disappoint and never hesitated to reattain focus.

It also did a fantastic job with focus-stacking. Canon has made it effortless for users to do. Set it up in the camera and press the shutter button.

Sample Images From Focus Stacking

It would be possible to line up the frames in Photoshop and paint in layer masks, even without auto-aligning the layers. The pairing of Canon and Photoshop make for a winning team.