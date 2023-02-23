The Leica D-LUX 7 007 Edition Is a Beautiful Ode to James Bond

Part of the fun of Leica’s cameras are the special editions they make. There are many times we’ve wished that more camera companies would do this, but it hasn’t happened. However, the new Leica D-LUX 7 007 Edition is a special ode to the James Bond series of films. And while it’s not a camera Bond used in one of the movies, it’s absolutely gorgeous and has an appeal that will last a long time.

The LEica D-LUX 7 007: How Is it Different?

Their last really stunning variant was the Bathing Ape. And like that camera, it carries a Four Thirds sensor with a 24-75mm equivalent lens starting at f1.8 and ending at f2.8. This new special camera is much different on the outside than it is on the inside. Here’s what Leica says makes this one so unique:

Rhombus-textured material on the camera body and strap. I’d like to think this is a special ode to “Diamonds are Forever.”

The 007 logo on top

An automatic lens cap with the gun barrel that Bond is known for.

Leather case is in the style of a gun holster.

Black exterior

Limited to 1962 units to commemorate Dr. No’s film debut in 1962.

Tech Specs

17 MP [4:3 aspect] high-sensitivity multi-aspect four-thirds MOS sensor

Leica DC 24-75mm lens [F1.7-2.8], with POWER O.I.S. [Optical Image Stabilizer]

24p / 30p 4K video and exclusive 4K PHOTO modes plus focus stacking.

Electronic Viewfinder EVF [2,764k-dot], and large 3-inch touch-sensitive monitor [1240k-dot]

Classic external manual exposure and camera operation controls.

Optical Zoom : 3x Optical Zoom

Resolution : 17 MP

Configuration : Includes Camera Only

Digital Zoom: 4x Optical Zoom

Our Thoughts

To bring us back to reality, let’s sort some things out. The Leica D-LUX 7 007 Edition is a special edition of the Leica D-LUX 7. The Leica D-LUX 7 is almost a clone of Panasonic’s LX100 Mk II. Where it differs is the firmware, but we’ve also heard that the lens coatings are also not the same. When you purchase the Leica, you also get some other goodies like a two-year warranty. Leica’s camera costs $1,395, while Panasonic’s costs $1,000. For the price, that’s not too bad if you’re really into Leica.

While Panasonic hasn’t done much with that camera, Leica has kept it alive with its fascinating collaborations. Compact camera sales are reportedly falling, but this camera is meant to do more professionally oriented work. And truly, this would’ve been a fantastic compact camera if they had weather-sealed it. Granted, it’s still capable of shooting great photos and has very pleasing ergonomics.

The Leica D-LUX 7 007 Edition will cost $1,995 (that’s nothing for a James Bond lover). James Bond lovers are known for paying thousands of dollars for Omega Seamaster watches. However, Bond actually uses those in the movies. He doesn’t use the Leica D-LUX 7 007 in No Time to Die. But Leica released a special edition of the Q2 for that movie as well.

As a lukewarm fan of the movies, I think this is really cool. But offering a Leica D-LUX 7 007 Edition feels like not enough of a sendoff for Bond. It makes me wonder why we didn’t get an M of some sort. An M11 007 Edition would’ve commanded a lot more money. Even so, a Leica SL2-s also could’ve done similar. And if we really wanted to dream, a Leica M6 007 Edition would’ve instantly become a collector’s item that both film photographers and Bond lovers would’ve adored.

Still, though many tend to hate on Leica, our staff has huge respect for that company. They kept a camera alive when the Japanese company that first created it more or less abandoned it. And Leica has tried a lot of new things that are otherwise considered unsafe for profits. I have to give credit where credit is due.