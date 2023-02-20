Some of the Most Durable Lenses Made Have Rebates

If you’re not aware, then you probably should know: Olympus is now OM SYSTEM. Lots of their fantastic and super durable lenses are still available. We’ve tested them in some crazy conditions and are well aware of how great they can be. OM SYSTEM has rebates on lenses and cameras for the month of February. And when you buy certain lenses, you can get a free 2x teleconverter with them! There are tons of great uses for teleconverters, but we tend to have the most fun with them when doing bird and wildlife photography. We’re rounding up all the best deals for you below.

When you buy a 300mm PRO, 40-150mm F2.8 PRO, or 100-400mm you’ll get a free 2x teleconverter with it. This special deal lasts until February 26th, 2023.

The following rebates span from February 1st to February 28th, 2023

Product Description US Retail Savings PEN E-PL10 Body $599.99 $100.00 PEN E-PL10 with 14-42mm Lens Kit $699.99 $100.00 OM-D E-M1X Body $2,999.99 $1,000.00 OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body $1,799.99 $200.00 OM-D E-M1 Mark III with 12-40mm F2.8 PRO Lens Kit $2,499.99 $300.00 OM-D E-M1 Mark III with 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO Lens Kit $2,899.99 $300.00 OM-D E-M1 Mark II Body $1,699.99 $700.00 OM-D E-M1 Mark II & 12-200mm $1,999.99 $300.00 OM-D E-M5 Mark III Body $1,199.99 $200.00 OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 14-150mm II $1,799.99 $400.00 OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 12-45mm F4.0 Kit $1,849.99 $350.00 OM-D E-M5 Mark II Body $899.99 $350.00 OM-D E-M10 Mark IV body $699.99 $50.00 OM-D E-M10 Mark IV & 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Kit $799.99 $50.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 $699.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm f3.5-6.3 $899.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ $299.99 $75.00 M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 II R $299.99 $75.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 II $599.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0-5.6 R $199.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 75-300mm F4.8-6.7 II $549.99 $150.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0 $799.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8 $499.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8 $399.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm F3.5 Macro $299.99 $75.00 M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8 $399.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 75mm F1.8 $899.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO $1,399.99 $200.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye PRO $999.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO $999.99 $150.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO $649.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO $1,299.99 $100.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO $1,299.99 $150.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO $1,299.99 $150.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO $1,499.99 $150.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO $1,299.99 $150.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO $2,899.99 $150.00 M.Zuiko Digital 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14 $349.99 $50.00 M.Zuiko Digital 2.0x Teleconverter MC-20 $429.99 $50.00

This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

