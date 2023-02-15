There truly isn’t a whole lot on the market like films that tell you to cross-process. I mean, there are a few from Lomography, but film photographers can be divided about their products. However, the fine folks at Atlanta Film Co got into it. Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100 is a cinema film rebadged and packaged to be used in 35mm film cameras. More importantly, it’s very affordable and uses the ECN-2 film-developing process that all cinema film uses.

Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100 is truly one of Bill Manning’s gifts to photography. On his Studio C41 podcast, he pledged to make a way for film photographers to enjoy film at a more affordable cost. This time around, he’s getting into some fascinating experimental processes.

The Big Picture

This is a film I think some photographers might scoff at. I mean, where are those tones and the beautiful skin render you see so much of on Reddit, Instagram, and Tumblr? Well, if you develop with E6, you’ll get a more standard image. However, other photographers might like it. Folks who care more about the moment captured will adore this film, the fact it’s affordable, and that it offers a unique look. The modern film world is the Wild West though, and these folks are either a niche within a niche or they’re everywhere. And unfortunately, you can never completely figure it out.

In my eyes, Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100 deserves four out of five stars. Want one? Head to their site and check it out.

Pros

It’s affordable

Easy enough to use

A unique look

Cons

*rolls eyes* some of you might miss those film tones

Gear Used

We tested Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100 with the Fujifilm Natura S. The film was sent back to Atlanta Film Co and developed free of charge for this review. The Natura S is a camera you will have to pry from my cold, dead hands. And even then, my ghost will haunt you and try to get it back while you sleep.

Innovations

Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100 isn’t the first cinema film to be rebadged for 35mm, but it’s surely one of the most affordable.

Ease of Use

There are a few things to know about Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100. It loads as easily as any other standard 35mm film into a camera. If you’ve got a camera with Dx Coding that automatically reads it, then you’ll be fine as long as you don’t want to overexpose or underexpose the film. Because Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100 is so affordable, you can always just get it fresh. Fresh film is often some of the best.

Image Quality

We cross-processed the film, and I love the photos. Some folks might be critical about the image quality. But that’s not how I approach shooting film. With film, I care more about the moment than anything else because I know the quality will come out looking great. This is just that easy.

There isn’t truly a lot more to say. The film speaks for itself and you folks will either adore it or hate it.

Extra Image Samples

From day one, The Phoblographer has been huge on transparency with our audience. Nothing from this review is sponsored. Further, lots of folks will post reviews and show lots of editing in the photos. The problem then becomes that anyone and everyone can do the same thing. They’re not showing what the lens can do. So we have a section in our Extra Image Samples area to show edited and unedited photos. From this, you can make a decision for yourself.

None of these images were edited.

Who Should Buy Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100 Film?

Well, honestly, photographers who want affordable film and a bit of a different look might want to go for Atlanta Film Co Euphoric 100. It’s a good film and I’m happy with my results. I care more about the moments than nitpicking the technical elements of a film’s render. To me, that’s what matters the most.

Tech Specs

This info comes from the official listing for this film: