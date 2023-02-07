The Canon EOS R50 Comes in a Stunning White Variant

Lots of us here on staff feel like there are way too many boring looking cameras out there. My favorite cameras of the past few years have come in silver variants. But with the launch of the new Canon EOS R50, we’re pretty hyped that Canon is offering up a white variant. This is targeted are consumers though, and so it’s not going to have a whole lot of the other cool features that the higher end cameras get. But it really does have all the features that a consumer would want; though not necessarily need.

We know that a bunch of journalists and YouTubers went on a trip with Canon to use the Canon EOS R50. But we declined the trip as we don’t really like it when manufacturers have that much control over the type of stuff that we shoot. So for any questions you may have, I truly recommend that you check out some of the more credible outlets. But this is all just my opinion on what’s going to happen with the Canon EOS R50.

Canon EOS R50 at a Glance

Here’s what so special about the new Canon EOS R50.

24.2MP APS-C sensor

Digic X processor

IT COMES IN FREAKIN’ WHITE IN ADDITION TO BLACK!

One SD card (UHS-1)

Canon RF mount

Low pass filter

No self-cleaning sensor unit built in

15 RAWs/second

2.36MP OLED Viewfinder

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Focusing down to -4 EV in still shooting

ISO 100 to 32,000

1/250th flash sync speed

Not IBIS

People, Animal, and Vehicle detection

3-inch LCD screen at 1.62 million dots

USB 2.0, not 3.0 or USB-C

Body only is 0.72 lbs

$799.99 with the kit lens. Check Adorama and Amazon for listings.

So What’s So Special Here?

If I were still a typical consumer looking for a camera, buying the Canon EOS R50 would be an obvious purchase. It’s got good video specs, can shoot nice photos, has all the AI scene detection, etc. Plus, it can come in white. I think white cameras are typically pretty gorgeous. The camera is also dominated by a large touchscreen on the back that can do pretty much everything you’ll need to do.

There’s also a few other little things that Canon has inserted from their DNA. For example, there’s a pop-up flash.

However, there are also things that Canon is doing with that are a bit annoying. For example, it can’t be charged via USB-C. The Canon EOS R50 also won’t clean the sensor itself. Instead, it seems from the tech specs that you need to use the dust delete function. The tech specs also say something weird about manual cleaning by hand not being supported; which seems really odd.

The Canon EOS R50 is in a great position for Canon though. Around the holidays, the company typically does massive discounts and bundles with random products. I truly wonder if the Canon EOS R50 will be bundled with more lenses, a printer, a flash, a bag, a tripod, etc. Otherwise, they might offer a creator’s kit. Pardon me while I hurl a little bit in my mouth after typing that.

With all this said, I wouldn’t expect a lot of firmware updates for this one.

More than anything though, I’m most excited that this camera comes in white. Lots of modern cameras look so boring. And if Canon won’t go retro looking with their cameras, they could at least do something like this.

We’re looking forward to testing the Canon EOS R50 when it comes out for a full review. So stay tuned.