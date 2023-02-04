fbpx
This Fujifilm XT5 Firmware Fix Will Make You Curious

Chris Gampat
02/04/2023
The Fujifilm XT5 was one of the hottest-selling cameras during the 2022 holiday season. And since its release, its received two firmware updates. We’ve incorporated our findings from these updates into our Fujifilm XT5 review. But, these Fujifilm XT5 firmware updates truly shouldn’t have existed to begin with. Unlike what Fujifilm users have experienced in the past, we’re not getting new features at all here. Instead, these two updates fix problems: problems that would make you raise your eyebrows in confusion.

We compared the Fujifilm XT5 to the XT4 a little while back. Ultimately, we concluded it’s not worth the upgrade. If you really want the features of the XT5, it’s probably worth it to go for the XH2 instead. Fujifilm also stated a while back that they wouldn’t be issuing as many firmware updates in the future. Nor would they be giving users more features like they used to. This is a major disappointment. It leads me to believe that all future Fujifilm XT5 firmware updates might not be that great.

Here are the pertinent updates from our Fujifilm XT5 review. Take a look at the full review. And if you’re interested in purchasing one, check it out at Adorama and Amazon.

Ease of Use Updated January, 2023

Fujifilm XT5 firmware Ver.1.02 gave the following

The firmware bugs have been fixed, which caused that the cameras rarely froze right after the completion of the firmware update with the current version using a smartphone (tablet) in which Camera Remote application software was installed.
Note:
When updating the firmware with the revised version, please be sure to update the firmware using an SD card according to steps below.
Detail of firmware update steps

We’re glad that this is fixed. Fujifilm has a slew of issues regarding the use of their app and connectivity to cameras. And we hope that they truly take it more seriously.

Metering Updated January, 2023

Fujifilm XT5 firmware Ver.1.01 offered the following changes:

The firmware bug has been fixed, which caused the color reproduction looks bad in the under-exposure area of the image when taking the photo under the following conditions.
[ Conditions ]
・FILM SIMULATION： “NOSTALGIC Neg.” or “ETERNA BLEACH BYPASS.”
・LENS MODULATION OPTIMIZER： ON
・SMOOTHS SKIN EFFECT： “STRONG” or “WEAK.
・LENS APERTURE：F10 to F18

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

We really have to say this is a weird problem. When working with the photos with the new firmware update in Capture One, we didn’t find shadows a problem. To clarify, we also used the settings Fujifilm referred to.

However, no one would really use these settings anyway if they were photographing a cityscape or landscape. The reason why you’d use them is for group photos. And as a Fujifilm photographer since the start, this is more perplexing.

First off, if you’re shooting a group portrait, you’re probably using a wide-angle lens to get everyone in the frame. Additionally, you wouldn’t necessarily stop down to f10. As a point of reference, in 2018, we published a post on the best focusing style for landscape photography. The same mindset applies here. I truly don’t understand why you’d stop an APS-C camera down to f10: you’d get diffraction. If you were using a flash, you could instead raise the ISO and, therefore, the sensitivity to the entire scene. Alternatively, you could use an electronic shutter and stop down to somewhere like f5.6 or even f8 (but even that latter aperture might be pushing it a bit).

The point here though is that there are workarounds. And why Fujifilm would have to actively issue firmware for this when there are other glaring issues with the Fujifilm XT5 is mind-boggling. More obviously, though, it hints at a bunch of inexperienced photographers buying the camera and not actually thinking critically.

With all this aside, the problem shouldn’t happen. But Fujifilm could’ve and should’ve dedicated their resources to other things instead of issuing a firmware update to correct this.

