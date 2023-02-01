fbpx
Cheap Photo

Looking for the Most Affordable 35mm for Sony?

Chris Gampat
No Comments
02/01/2023
1 Min read
Pauleth-Ip-The-Phoblographer-Tamron-35mm-f2.8-Di-III-OSD-M1_2-Model-F053-Sample-Image-32

Consider the Tamron 35mm f2.8 with its weather-sealing! But also know that it’s fantastic for landscapes! The post-holiday savings continue, and Tamron still has a bunch. Save on their excellent 17-28mm f2.8 lens for Sony FE cameras. Alternatively, take a look at their 70-300mm for birding! Or if you’re looking for something with macro capabilities, check out their prime lens trio! Take a look at the savings below!

These deals are from January 2nd, 2023 through March 5th, 2023.

LensMountPriceInstant SavingsPrice After Savings
11-20mm f2.8 Di III-A RXDSony E (APS-C)829.00130.00699.00
17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXDSony E899.00100.00799.00
SP 70-200mm f2.8 Di VC USD G2Canon & Nikon DSLR1,299.00100.001,199.00
70-300mm f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Sony E)Sony E549.0050.00499.00
SP 150-600mm f5-6.3 Di VC USD G2Canon & Nikon DSLR1,399.00100.001,299.00
20mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E299.0050.00249.00
24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E249.0050.00199.00
35mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E249.0050.00199.00
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice."/ PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. / EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things./ EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. / FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
You might also like