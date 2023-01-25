Use This Lens to Get Great Dynamic Photos of Birds!

The Tamron 70-300mm, when mounted to your Sony FE camera, can capture fantastic moments of birds living their everyday lives. So why haven’t you gotten one yet?! You’d think that brands wouldn’t have rebates going on, right? After all, the holidays are over. But you’d be wrong. Tamron still has a bunch. Save on their excellent 17-28mm f2.8 lens for Sony FE cameras. Alternatively, take a look at their 70-300mm for birding! Or if you’re looking for something with macro capabilities, check out their prime lens trio! Check out the savings below!

These deals are from January 2nd, 2023 through March 5th, 2023.