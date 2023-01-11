u

Our Canon EOS R7 review has received an update with firmware 1.2 being released. This is overall a very minor firmware update. In fact, that’s really all that I’ve seen Canon issue to this camera. For the most part, it seems to be almost the same thing. Unfortunately, that’s very annoying. The Canon EOS R7 should really get the Canon EOS R6 Mk II’s faster selection for scene recognition. But as it is, I haven’t seen that come to the camera.

Sadly, I don’t think that the Canon EOS R7 will get very many updates if any at all. Canon has never really cared very much about them beyond perhaps one big update per camera. And I truly never saw that come to anything that’s not full-frame. Canon would probably say something like “It’s a differentiating factor.” But if you give it enough time, Sony will catch up and outdo them. Then Canon might honestly be forced to react. However, they might react with a completely different camera instead.

To be frank though, it’s arguably one of the best APS-C cameras on the market right now; if not the best one!

Such, unfortunately, is how consumerism works. With that said, I’ve been having lots of fun using the Canon EOS R7 capturing and photographing birds. Red-Bellied Woodpeckers come to my bird feeders these days and Canon does a fantastic job at finding and capturing them. However, it’s not always fantastic at keeping the focus locked on them.

Update December 2022

According to Canon, Firmware 1.2 adds the following:

Firmware Version 1.2.0 incorporates the following fixes and enhancements: The [User Def.] on [Picture Style] can now be selected in the Cloud Raw image processing settings. Fixes an issue that, in rare instances, displays an Error Code 70 when the camera is capturing small subjects. Fixes minor issues. Firmware Version 1.2.0 is for cameras with firmware up to Version 1.1.0. If the camera’s firmware is already Version 1.2.0, it is not necessary to update the firmware.

We haven’t really used or found a major use for Canon’s RAW image processing in the cloud. But we acknowledge that it’s probably a very useful tool. However, we also think that Adobe and Capture One do a great job at doing the exact same thing. And for most photographers, we’re not sure that they’d stray away from their current workflow.

We also haven’t experienced the error code 70 either.

What I’m noticing, however, is that the autofocus of finding and focusing on birds has become faster for sure. But otherwise, nothing really else seems to have changed at all.

With the Canon EOS R6 Mk II, a photographer can have quicker access to things like selecting with scene recognition setting they want. And overall, I still haven’t seen or been able to figure that out on the Canon EOS R7. That’s to say that I know how to do it, but doing it faster is still not possible — at least not as fast as the Canon EOS R6 Mk II. I truly wish that Canon brought that to the Canon EOS R7 because it’s the perfect camera for just that need.