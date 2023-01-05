The Canon EOS R6 Has a Discount Still!

I

Let’s be honest here, most photographers don’t need more than 24MP. And as it is, the original Canon EOS R6 is around 20MP. They prioritized high ISO performance in this camera and coupled it with some of the best autofocus in the industry. And if you act quick, you can still get the Canon EOS R6 with a rebate from Adorama or Amazon. In our review of the camera, we said that the Canon EOS R6 is a fantastic workhorse camera. “Canon has pulled an ace out of its sleeve when it comes to animal eye AF,” says our review. “I have been blown away with just how accurate and precise it has been. The eye AF starts almost instantaneously if you are close enough to an animal, and it does not matter if the animal is stationary or in motion.” There’s more below.

To summarize things, here are the pros and cons from our review. But sure to read the full review before making a purchase. You can still get the Canon EOS R6 with a rebate from Adorama or Amazon.

PROS

Fantastic ergonomics have returned to Canon cameras

Great build quality which includes excellent weather sealing

Incredible autofocus system that’s on par with Sony offerings, now with vechicle detection AF

Plenty of 4K video options for those need them

Easy to use touchscreen menu system

Excellent image quality

Incredibly effective IBIS

Two UHS-II SD card slots

Incredible buffer performance (over 180 RAW and over 1,300 JPEGS)

The EVF and vari-angle LCD are of high quality

CONS

No top LCD panel

It’s priced a little high at $2,499

Canon EOS R6 TECH SPECS

All of the technical specifications have been taken directly from the official Canon website.

Recording Media: Two SD card slots compatible with UHS-II

Two SD card slots compatible with UHS-II Lens Mount: Canon RF mount

Canon RF mount Image Sensor: CMOS sensor 20.1MP, Low Pass filter installed in front of the image sensor

CMOS sensor 20.1MP, Low Pass filter installed in front of the image sensor Image Formats: JPEG, HEIF, RAW / C-RAW (CR3), C-RAW (Canon original); Movies: ALL-I (Time-lapse video only), IPB, MP45

JPEG, HEIF, RAW / C-RAW (CR3), C-RAW (Canon original); Movies: ALL-I (Time-lapse video only), IPB, MP45 Viewfinder: OLED color electronic viewfinder with approx 100% coverage vertically and horizontally

OLED color electronic viewfinder with approx 100% coverage vertically and horizontally LCD: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor with 1.62 million dots

3-inch vari-angle touchscreen TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor with 1.62 million dots Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 6072 selectable positions for stills, 4968 positions for video. Head and eye-detection and animal tracking

Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 6072 selectable positions for stills, 4968 positions for video. Head and eye-detection and animal tracking IBIS: In-body Image Stabilizer can provide up to 8 stops of Shake Correction

In-body Image Stabilizer can provide up to 8 stops of Shake Correction Focusing Brightness and AF Range: EV -6.5 to 20 for stills with f1.2 lens, EV -5 to 20 for video with f1.2 lens.

EV -6.5 to 20 for stills with f1.2 lens, EV -5 to 20 for video with f1.2 lens. Shutter: Electronic and mechanical, 1/8000 max shutter speed. 12 frames per second mechanical, 20 frames per second electronic.

Electronic and mechanical, 1/8000 max shutter speed. 12 frames per second mechanical, 20 frames per second electronic. Operating Environment: 32-104° F / 0-+40° C, 85% humidity or less

32-104° F / 0-+40° C, 85% humidity or less Dimensions: Approx. 5.45 x 3.84 x 3.48 in. / 138 x 97.5 x 88.4mm

Approx. 5.45 x 3.84 x 3.48 in. / 138 x 97.5 x 88.4mm Weight: Approx. 1.5 lbs. / 680g (including battery, SD memory card; without body cap). Approx. 1.3 lbs. / 598g (body only; without battery, card or body cap)

Approx. 1.5 lbs. / 680g (including battery, SD memory card; without body cap). Approx. 1.3 lbs. / 598g (body only; without battery, card or body cap) Battery: Canon LP-E6NH battery pack (also compatible with LP-E6N and LP-E6 battery packs)

Canon LP-E6NH battery pack (also compatible with LP-E6N and LP-E6 battery packs) Interface: USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI micro out Type D, 3.5mm diameter stereo mini-jack for microphone, headphone jack compatible with 3.5mm diameter stereo mini-plug

Canon EOS R6 Sample Images

ISO 6,400 Straight out of camera JPEG Handheld 1.6 second exposure with the Canon EOS R6.

