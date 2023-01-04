fbpx
Here are the Tamron Deals You Have to See!

01/04/2023
You’d think that with the holidays being over that brands wouldn’t have rebates going on, right? But you’d be wrong. Tamron still has a bunch. Save on their excellent 17-28mm f2.8 lens for Sony FE cameras. Alternatively, take a look at their 70-300mm for birding! Or if you’re looking for something with macro capabilities, check out their prime lens trio! Take a look at the savings below!

These deals are from January 2nd, 2023 through March 5th, 2023.

LensMountPriceInstant SavingsPrice After Savings
11-20mm f2.8 Di III-A RXDSony E (APS-C)829.00130.00699.00
17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXDSony E899.00100.00799.00
SP 70-200mm f2.8 Di VC USD G2Canon & Nikon DSLR1,299.00100.001,199.00
70-300mm f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Sony E)Sony E549.0050.00499.00
SP 150-600mm f5-6.3 Di VC USD G2Canon & Nikon DSLR1,399.00100.001,299.00
20mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E299.0050.00249.00
24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E249.0050.00199.00
35mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E249.0050.00199.00
