If you ever wanted to figure out what Classic Chrome was based on, you’re in luck. While Fujifilm film simulations are often very straightforward, some of the more recent ones have us scratching our head. However, we’ve compiled a ton of information to make it super simple for you to understand.
The following descriptions of Fujifilm’s film simulations are taken from their website and combined with the information they provide in the descriptions of the Fujifilm XH2 and Fujifilm XH2s.
Based on all this, we’re still missing Reala, Natura, Pro 400H and more Fujifilm film simulations. Then, they could always add things like an infrared look and more.
|Option
|Description
PROVIA/STANDARD
|Based on Fujichrome Provia, a reversal film designed for professional use, this film simulation mode caters to all subject types, offering a relatively neutral color reproduction. Ideal for a wide range of subjects.
Velvia/VIVID
|Based on Fujichrome Velvia, an ultra-vivid reversal film designed for professional use, this film simulation mode provides riched and higher contest colors than eh standard Provia normally used by landscape photographers. Vibrant reproduction, ideal for landscape and nature.
ASTIA/SOFT
|Based on Fujichrome Astia, a reversal film designed for use in fashion portraits, this film simulation mode prioritizes soft and faithful reproduction of skin tones while also reproducing vivid blue skies and greenery. Softer color and contrast for a more subdued look.
CLASSIC CHROME
|This film simulation mode is designed to reproduce a look that is similar to documentary magazines of the 20th century. Its low saturation and hard tonal gradation in the shadows make it a perfect choice for documentary photography with a touch of realism. Soft color and enhanced shadow contrast for a calm look.
PRO Neg. Hi
|Based on Pro 160NH, a color negative film for professionals, this film simulation mode has slightly harder tonal gradation than pro neg. std. It is mainly used in portrait photography where the lighting is not easily controlled. It provides the right around of shadows even under flat lighting. Ideal for portraits with slightly enhanced contrast.
PRO Neg. Std
|Based on Pro 160 NS, a color negative film for professionals. This film simulation mode has a soft tonal gradation and excellent skin tone reproduction. Ideal for portrait photography under carefully controlled lighting. The natural tonality renders itself well to post-processing. Ideal for portraits with soft gradations and skin tones.
CLASSIC Neg.
|Based on Superia, a color-negative film loved by generations, this film simulation mode provides high contrast tonal gradation and adds depth and definition to the colors by adjusting their shadows in highlights and shadows while reducing saturation. Enhanced color with hard tonality to increase image depth.
NOSTALGIC Neg.
|This film simulation mode is designed to reproduce a look similar to images in old photo books. With an amber color in highlights and rich colors in shadows, this mode is ideally suited when you want snapshots with a retro feel. Amber tinted highlights and rich shadow tone for a printed photo look.
ETERNA/CINEMA
|Based on Eterna, a film designed for motion pictures, this film simulation mode minimizes saturation to ensure that none of the colors stand out. It provides an extremely soft tonal gradation in highlights and deep shadows to prevent clipping, the produce a cinematic look. Soft color and rich shadow tone suitable for film look movie.
ETERNA BLEACH BYPASS
|This film simulation mode applies a bleach bypass effect to the Eterna mode. This creates a high contrast and low saturation look, which gives a touch of profoundness, loved by many filmmakers, which is perfect for a more dramatic edit. Unique color with low saturation and high contrast. Suitable for still and movie.
ACROS
|Based on Acros, a monochrome film renowned for its super film grain, this film simulation mode delivers rich shadow details and excellent sharpness while still being able to add grain at high ISOs to produce the stunning textural feel of monochrome films. Shoot in Black and White In rich details with sharpness. Available with yellow (Ye), red (R), and green (G) filters, which deepen shades of gray corresponding to hues complementary to the selected color.dACROS+Ye FILTER: Slightly enhances contrast and darkens skies.cACROS+R FILTER: Enhances contrast and darkens skies considerably.bACROS+G FILTER: Produces pleasing skin tones in portrait.
MONOCHROME
|Shoots in black and white. Available with yellow (Ye), red (R), and green (G) filters, which deepen shades of gray corresponding to hues complementary to the selected color.eMONOCHROME+Ye FILTER: Slightly enhances contrast and darkens skies.dMONOCHROME+R FILTER: Enhances contrast and darkens skies considerably.fMONOCHROME+G FILTER: Produces pleasing skin tones in portrait.
SEPIA
|Shoots in sepia tone.