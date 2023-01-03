If you ever wanted to figure out what Classic Chrome was based on, you’re in luck. While Fujifilm film simulations are often very straightforward, some of the more recent ones have us scratching our head. However, we’ve compiled a ton of information to make it super simple for you to understand.

The following descriptions of Fujifilm’s film simulations are taken from their website and combined with the information they provide in the descriptions of the Fujifilm XH2 and Fujifilm XH2s.

Based on all this, we’re still missing Reala, Natura, Pro 400H and more Fujifilm film simulations. Then, they could always add things like an infrared look and more.