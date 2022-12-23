4 Great Constant Aperture Zoom Lenses for Panasonic Cameras

Lots of photographers will only buy constant aperture zoom lenses. And it’s often because it makes their jobs so much easier. Why zoom in and out while having to change camera settings? However, the problem is that constant aperture zoom lenses tend to be very big. If you’re shooting Micro Four Thirds with Panasonic cameras, then it’s much more manageable. Here are some great constant aperture zoom lenses for Panasonic cameras worth a look.

Pro Tips on Using Constant Aperture Zoom Lenses for Panasonic Cameras

Here are some tips on using constant aperture zoom lenses for Panasonic cameras:

Some of Panasonic’s constant aperture lenses have aperture rings. You can set these to A-mode and let the camera control the aperture instead if you wish.

This roundup focuses on constant aperture lenses for Micro Four Thirds cameras. So every focal length you see should be doubled to understand the full-frame equivalence. The same goes for the depth of field with the aperture.

These constant zoom lenses all boast weather resistance. Why is this so important? It keeps the sensor cleaner than it would otherwise. Indeed, these are designed to be Panasonic’s best lenses.

These zoom lenses can be used on Micro Four Thirds cameras.

We really like using these zoom lenses in aperture priority. And we think you will too!

Panasonic 7-14mm f4

Exceptional image quality

Pretty compact size

Fast focusing

Built-in lens hood

This lens made the sensor deliver colors that popped

What’s it Best For?

Landscapes, cityscapes, and more.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

With some of Panasonic’s other zoom lenses, we didn’t feel the color rendition was very exceptional. But this lens renders some excellent colors no matter what the mode may be. In practice, this means that the beautiful emerald green landscapes of Ireland will look every bit as punchy and vibrant as they did when you were first there.

Panasonic 25-50mm f1.7

Bright f1.7 aperture consistently through the zoom range, yet it’s not a prime

Weather-sealed, metal design

Subjects are really sharp, with only minor softness at the corners and extreme edges

Great bokeh that doesn’t look like Micro Four Thirds

Flare adds some character

Decent autofocus

What’s It Best For?

For when you need just a bit more reach while photo walking!

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

The Panasonic Leica 25-50mm f1.7 has the aperture and sharpness of a prime lens, yet the versatility of a zoom. The optic mixes lovely, soft backgrounds with sharp subjects and some fun flare.

Panasonic 12-35mm f2.8

Excellent build quality

Fairly small zoom lens

Optical stabilization is quite nice

Sharp wide open and reaches its maximum at around f4

Weather sealing

What’s it Best For?

Best For: Landscapes, cityscapes, and more. Event photographers will like it.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

The Panasonic 12-35mm f2.8 is the zoom lens everyone should have in their camera bag.

Panasonic 35-100mm f2.8

Some of the best image quality that we’ve seen from a Micro Four Thirds zoom lens

Built in stabilization

Low distortion

Already very sharp but when you add a strobe to give specular highlights you’ll see your image sparkle

Weather sealing

Beautiful colors

What’s It Best For?

Portrait and event shooters.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

I literally uttered, “Jesus Christ, this is awesome.” And it really is.

