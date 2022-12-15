The Best Wide Angle Leica Lenses for Great Photos

When wide angle lenses come in for review, the Phoblographer staffers often demand they be the one to review them. Indeed, wide angle lenses are very fun! They give you a completely different perspective on the world that’s impossible otherwise. Modern iterations do a great job of keeping things like distortion down. And for years, Leica’s wide angle lenses have been very much in demand. So we rounded up the best wide angle Leica lenses for you to see. In this roundup, you’ll find a guide to modern optics from the Leica SL system.

Understanding LEica LEns Nomenclature

Some things about Leica SL lenses might not be clear. Here are a few things worth briefly explaining:

Summicron: Leica’s designation for a lens being an f2 maximum aperture

Leica’s designation for a lens being an f2 maximum aperture SL: Meaning the lens is designed for full-frame L-mount cameras

Meaning the lens is designed for full-frame L-mount cameras ASPH: Aspherical lens elements

Aspherical lens elements APO: Apochromatic design

Apochromatic design M: Designed for full-frame M-mount cameras

Designed for full-frame M-mount cameras Noctilux: Faster than f1.4

Faster than f1.4 Summilux: f1.4 through f1.7

f1.4 through f1.7 Summarit: f2.4 and f2.5

f2.4 and f2.5 Elmarit: f2.8

f2.8 Elmar: Around f3.4 to f4

Around f3.4 to f4 Summaron: f5.6

f5.6 Telyt: Long telephoto focal length

Understanding the Best Wide Angle Leica Lenses

Here’s what you need to know about the best wide angle Leica lenses:

We’re specifically recommending Leica SL lenses in this roundup. These lenses are for L Mount. They work with any Leica L-Mount camera and any Leica TL camera.

Why are these the best wide angle Leica lenses? Attach these lenses to a Leica SL system camera and you’ll get colors like you’ve never seen before straight out of camera. Blues will be vivid, reds will remind you of the ripest strawberries, and the world will look like those documentary photos you see in popular news publications. These lenses have a lot of engineering built into them that provides an edge other lenses just don’t have.

All the best wide angle Leica lenses are weather-sealed. And they’ve done a great job with that too!

These lenses have a metal exterior, so they’re durable enough to handle lots of abuse.

Leica SL lenses are all autofocus. You can zone focus with them, but they’re not going to work the same as Leica M-mount lenses. Granted, there are some positively wonderful Leica M-mount lenses you’ll be happy to adapt to the SL system. But you’ll lose autofocus, the IP-rated durability, and the overall feel of the package.

Leica’s wide angle lenses are a bit different from what other manufacturers bring. That’s because they try to stand out and be different. In the case of the 24-90mm lens, that’s a far more useful focal range than what some other manufacturers offer.

Our favorite lens? The Leica SL 28mm f2 is the one that’s captured our hearts. It’s holistically the best 28mm lens we’ve tested because of the durability, bokeh, color, signature apochromatic pop, and focusing speed.

On the Leica SL2, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will render their sharpest images because of the resolution of the sensor. Keep this in mind when doing things like printing photos of buildings.

On the Leica SL2-S, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will focus faster and help passionate photographers in low-light situations more. Our Editor in Chief uses the Leica SL2-S as his main camera for most situations.

Leica Super-Vario-Elmar-SL 16-35mm f3.5-4.5 ASPH

Lots of beautiful lens character. It doesn’t feel sterile at all!

Built like a prime, pretty much

Fairly fast autofocus

Great build quality

In our review, we state:

Something I adore about the Leica 16-35mm f3.5-4.5 SL is the color. Combine that with fixed white balances, and you’ll be very happy. Part of that comes from Leica’s sensors and processors.

Essential Tech Specs

Improved frame geometry and high quality coating

High flexibility

High product quality and exceptional imaging performance with specially developed focus motor

Newly developed optical design

Wide-angle photography

Focal length of 16-35 mm expands existing portfolio

Fast and almost noiseless autofocus

L-mount bayonet

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f2.8 ASPH

Not much heavier than the Sigma lens

Better built than the Sigma variant

Faster focusing than the Sigma variant

Good colors

They basically did what Sigma should’ve done in the first place rather than focusing so hard on just the optics

Weather sealing

Very versatile

In our review, we state:

The Leica 24-70mm f2.8 SL is in this beautiful place between being pretty standard and pretty saturated regarding colors. It’s beneficial as a photographer. I like it, and when combined with the right sensor, it will mean your colors are that much better.

Essential Tech Specs

19 elements (3 with ASPH surfaces on both sides) in 15 groups

Consistent f2.8 maximum aperture through full zoom range

Fast internal focusing with a single, lightweight lens element

Compact dimensions and lighter weight thanks to omission of OIS

Lens is stabilized by the SL2 and SL2-S IBIS systems

Excellent sharpness across all f-stops and focus distances with creamy bokeh and the Leica look

Metal body with weather sealing

Durable in any environment, making it suited for even the rigors of outdoor landscape and adventure photographers or the hustle and bustle of a pro wedding photographer

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 ASPH

Weather sealed

It’s built incredibly solid

Nice bokeh, especially because of the longer focal length vs. a 24-70mm

A genuine attempt at doing something different

Great image quality

Like all things Leica, it’s pretty easy to use once you understand it

In our review, we state:

One of the reasons you pay for a Leica is that they don’t play around with build quality. Leica went ahead and IP rated their cameras, but not their lenses. However, the Leica SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 is very weather sealed. We’ve taken it out into the rain, snow, and other conditions and the lens kept working. This is a very reliable lens.

Essential Tech Specs

Ideal standard varifocal lens

High imaging performance from infinity to near range

Optical image stabilizer

Creative use of sharpness and blur for the plastic detachment of motif details

Fast and quiet focusing

Seal against dust and spray water

Leica Aqua-Dura ® coating effectively protects the outer glass surfaces from dirt and scratches

coating effectively protects the outer glass surfaces from dirt and scratches Elaborate coating of all lens surfaces effectively minimizes reflexes and stray light

L-mount bayonet

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f2 ASPH

The fastest autofocusing Leica lens we’ve used to date

Great colors

Keeps distortion down

Beautiful bokeh

Does a nice job with portraiture

In our review, we state:

What’s to hate about the Leica 28mm f2 Summicron SL’s image quality? Honestly, nothing. Leica’s colors are always outstanding. The bokeh from this lens is beautiful and surely has a bit of character. On top of that, it’s incredibly sharp.

Essential Tech Specs

Fast wide-angle lens with f2 aperture

Excellent optical performance

Extremely fast and reliable autofocus with Dual Synchro Drive

Close-focusing down to 0.24m

Same dimensions and filter size as all APO-Summicron-SL lenses

L-mount

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 35mm f2 ASPH

Fairly well balanced with the entire L mount system

Beautiful image quality

Sharp

I like the lens hood

Pretty fast to focus

Weather sealing

Feels great in the hand

Probably my favorite L mount lens

Better autofocus performance on Leica cameras

In our review, we state:

One of the best things about this lens is the color it can produce. It’s truly stunning. In my tests, I felt I got better colors straight from the Leica SL2s’s RAW files in Capture One.

Essential Tech Specs

High performance in a handy format

Classic reportage focal length

Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions The eye detection enables sharp, pinpoint portraits, even with very shallow depth of field

L-mount bayonet

This piece is presented in partnership with Leica. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the lenses in this roundup already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you. The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product.