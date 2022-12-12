Benro Has a Discount for Travel Photographers and More

Hey travel photographers, here’s something for you! Looking for a new tripod? Well, the Benro animal series has discounts for the holidays. That means the Benro Bat, Benro Rhino, and Benro Tortoise offerings all have discounts. These deals expire on December 31st, 2022. We reviewed one of the Benro Rhino tripods a while back, and you can check out that review right here before you make a purchase. We found it to be pretty good for lightweight cameras. Check out the discounts and make your purchase before the end of the year.

