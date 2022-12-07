Sony Cameras and Lenses Have a Discount Still!

fbpx
If you don’t need a new Sony body, then consider their lenses. Why not give your camera new life by getting a new lens? There are some great deals available from Sony right now. Lots of the company’s lenses have savings right now for the holidays. But in addition to that, so too do many of their cameras. Do you believe they still have Sony a7 II cameras available for sale? Well, there are. There’s a ton available at various price points just for you. Take a look at our roundup!

Sony Product NamePromotion ($ off USD)End Date
Alpha 7R III (body only)$500.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7R IV (body only)$500.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7 II (body only)$500.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7 II (kit version)$600.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7 III (body only)$300.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7 III (kit version)$300.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7C (black – body only)$200.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7C (silver – body only)$200.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7C (black – kit version)$200.00 18-Dec
Alpha 7C (silver – kit version)$200.00 18-Dec
FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS$100.00 18-Dec
FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM$100.00 18-Dec
FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM$200.00 18-Dec
FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS$100.00 18-Dec
FE 20mm F1.8 G$100.00 18-Dec
FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS$200.00 18-Dec
FE 24-240mm F3.5-6.3 OSS$100.00 18-Dec
FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM$100.00 18-Dec
Vario Tessar T* FE 24-70mm F4 ZA OSS$200.00 18-Dec
FE 24mm F1.4 GM$100.00 18-Dec
FE 35mm F1.4 GM $100.00 18-Dec
FE 40mm F2.5 G$50.00 18-Dec
FE 50mm F1.2 GM$100.00 18-Dec
Sonnar T* FE 55mm F1.8 ZA$100.00 18-Dec
FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS$200.00 18-Dec
FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS$100.00 18-Dec
FE 90mm F2.8 Macro$100.00 18-Dec
FE PZ 28-135mm F4 G OSS$100.00 18-Dec
E 10-18mm F4 OSS$200.00 1-Jan
E 11mm F1.8$50.00 1-Jan
E 15mm F1.4 G$100.00 1-Jan
E 35mm F1.8 OSS$100.00 1-Jan
E PZ 10-20mm F4 G$100.00 1-Jan
CF Express Type A (80 GB)$20.00 1-Jan
CF Express Type A (160 GB)$40.00 1-Jan
